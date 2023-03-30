Bob Myers explains Draymond Green bench interaction in win vs. Pelicans

Myers explains bench interaction with Draymond vs. Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bob Myers is a key piece in assembling the Warriors' dynasty and an important figure behind the scenes in Golden State's locker room.

Speaking with 95.7 The Game's "Steiny and Guru," Myers, the Warriors' president of basketball operations and general manager, explained what transpired when he spoke with a frustrated Draymond Green during Golden State's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

"And what you don't know about that game was that in the first quarter when we were not playing well, he's yelling at me, 'We have no focus!' yelling at me," Myers revealed. "My wife was like, 'What's he doing?' and I said, 'I don't know, he says we have no focus!' and I'm sitting there like, 'What do you want me to do?' and I'm mouthing 'Just keep playing, man,' but he's not wrong, our team had no focus."

In the first quarter of that particular game, the Warriors found themselves down 36-25, allowing the Pelicans to shoot 56 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from the 3-point line.

The second quarter was not much better and the Warriors eventually were down 63-46 at the end of the first half.

Golden State came alive in the final 24 minutes, outscoring New Orleans 74-46 en route to a 120-109 comeback win, thanks partly to gritty play on both sides of the ball.

Myers added that when a player is emotionally invested in winning, sometimes all they need is an ally, which Myers sees as a compliment that Green thinks of him as such.

"And so, he began that dialogue in the first quarter and then you guys saw what I saw, he was in a different place," Myers continued. "And I don't do that, sometimes I go down and talk to [Andre] Iguodala when he's not playing because he's in the huddles."

The 47-year-old Myers concludes that despite Green's seemingly standoffish nature on the court, the latter can be reasoned with and is willing to listen.

Earlier in the game, Green was spotted arguing with the Warriors' coaching staff after they refused to challenge the defensive ace's fifth foul. Myers then came down to the bench, listened and spoke with him, calming the once-irate Green down.

Myers' ability to talk with players and see them eye-to-eye makes him so integral to the Warriors' dynasty, something Steph Curry can attest to.

And if any player ever feels like they are alone on an island, at least they know that Myers has their back.

