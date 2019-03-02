Bob Myers explains how Andre Iguodala 'almost made me feel like an idiot' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Back in early July, DeMarcus Cousins and his agent called Bob Myers to let him know that the big man wanted to sign with Golden State. Soon thereafter, the Warriors general manager made several phone calls.

He talked to Steve Kerr, Joe Lacob, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. As the legend goes -- nobody was able to connect with Klay Thompson.

What about Andre Iguodala? Oh yeah, Myers talked to him as well because he wanted the 2015 Finals MVP's opinion on if the Warriors should sign Cousins.

"Andre was great. Andre's really smart. I called Andre and I asked him," Myers explained on The Lowe Post Podcast. "And he started laughing. And he goes, 'Why are you asking me that? Yeah. Why you asking me that?'

"He almost made me feel like an idiot -- which is of the best things that he does in his life. Unfortunately, it lands back on me sometimes.

"It's almost like (he was saying), 'Don't ask me stupid things. I got better things to do. Yeah, if you can get him, get him."

Speaking of "sometimes" -- remember when Iguodala called Myers and Kerr in July 2016, told them he was going to sign with the Kings in free agency and after a couple of seconds said, ''I got you suckers. I'm coming back."

There are probably tens of other classic Iguodala stories and I hope more surface over the years.

