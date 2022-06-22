Bob Myers: I don’t think Andre Iguodala knows whether he’s retiring or not

Kylen Mills: “I hear he does want to play, he doesn’t want to play. I don’t think he knows.” -GM Bob Myers is asked on whether or not Andre Iguodala plans to keep playing or if he’s considering retirement. Myers says he doesn’t know the answer. @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Both Bob Myers and Steve Kerr said they’ve yet to hear if Andre Iguodala will/won’t retire and get the sense that the decision hasn’t been made.

Kerr: “It’s a really big decision for him. If he decides to come back, we’d be thrilled.” – 2:46 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Would Steve Kerr want Andre Iguodala back as a player? Kerr:”I would love him back on the roster if it works out.” How about as a coach? Kerr: “He’s way too smart to sit next to me and come to all of our coaches meetings.” – 2:45 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised Andre Iguodala for his key message to the team during the playoffs: “Sometimes in order to win a championship, we have to improve from round to round.” – 2:37 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors GM Bob Myers on if Andre Iguodala wants to keep playing: “I don’t know if Andre is done.” Myers joked that Andre “will probably send a cryptic tweet out” about his future. – 2:32 PM

Andre Iguodala @andre

Back to work… – 4:32 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

“It’s Uncle Dre too. And watching him be able to finish like this is beautiful.”

Watching back my interview with Shaun Livingston and it sounds as if he knows Andre Iguodala is going to retire from basketball. pic.twitter.com/2tidsmIBfx – 6:47 PM

Andre Iguodala @andre

Klay looking like Bo Jackson running folks over!! – 6:47 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga is holding the trophy like a baby right now as the first bus with Kuminga, Andre Iguodala prepares to take the streets of San Francisco! The Warriors championship parade is underway @kron4news #dubnation #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/OT61K4Hxzf – 2:50 PM

Andre Iguodala @andre

pic.twitter.com/l8MgUahKx5 – 2:07 PM

“I didn’t think it would be possible as an NBA Finals MVP [which Iguodala won in 2015] that we probably felt your impact this year more than any year that you were competing and playing and dominating and clamping and settling our offense down and getting us into the position,” Green said. “I didn’t think that would be possible. I am 100 percent certain we don’t do this without you and your leadership and showing us the way.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 18, 2022

Tim Reynolds: From The Draymond Green Show, four-time NBA champion @Andre Iguodala talks Heat: “Me going to Miami and experiencing the Miami Heat culture, that really helped me come back and accept the role I had. … I knew I could still be impactful.” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / June 17, 2022

CJ Holmes: Andre Iguodala: “Steph has solidified himself as the greatest point guard of all time.” -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / June 17, 2022