Bob Myers describes best part about Andrew Bogut returning to Warriors

Warriors center Damian Jones sustained a season-ending pectoral injury on Dec. 1 in Detroit.

Shortly thereafter, Golden State connected with Bogut about a possible return.

On Friday morning, Warriors GM Bob Myers shed light on the process of reuniting with Bogut during an appearance on 95.7 The Game.

"Andrew, because he's loyal and because it was partly his team in Australia, was saying, 'Look, I'm not gonna leave now. I can't do that to my teammates and my organization. But if you're still interested when my season is over...'

"And Bogut didn't bail on his team. He waited until they were out of the playoffs. He said, 'Worst case, early March I'm done. If you're still interested, let me know.' So that's how that thing started.

"And it was quiet because so many things can change. If a wing had gotten hurt, maybe we would have had to go wing."

Well, no wings on the Warriors got hurt, Robin Lopez didn't reach a buyout with the Bulls by March 1 and Bogut is rocking a Warriors uniform again (and getting standing ovations from the fans at Oracle).

"The best part of the story is that Andrew wanted to come back," Myers explained. "In this business, there's so much opportunity for people to not get along.

"Relationships are often broken and not repaired. And so to sustain a relationship with a guy that we actually had to trade ... he could have not come back. If he had any negative feelings about us, he's just gonna say, 'Hey, I'm flattered. I'm not coming.' Or not even picked up the phone.

"The better part is he had a rapport with our players; with Steve (Kerr). It's a testament to our culture that a guy had a good enough time that he wanted to come back."

Or, the guy just really missed playing poker with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

