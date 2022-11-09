Bob Myers assesses Jordan Poole's struggles with compelling baseball analogy

Myers assesses JP's struggles with compelling baseball analogy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole received his well-earned bag in October.

After one of the most brilliant breakout seasons in recent Warriors history, the paycheck arrived on his doorstep in the form of a four-year, $123 million contract extension.

But 11 games into the 2022-23 NBA season, Golden State needs more from its 23-year-old guard.

“I can’t feel what he’s feeling. I only see what he’s doing in the facility or hear what he’s saying. But he’s pressing,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers told 95.7 The Game on Tuesday.

Pressing or not, Poole has struggled out of the gate. He’s averaging 15.2 points while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and just 30.1 percent from 3-point range in 28.8 minutes per contest.

Those same categories last season: 18.5 points, 44.8 field-goal percentage and 36.4 3-point clip.

“It’s only been 11 games,” Myers said to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami on Tuesday. “Too early. It’s a little bit like a hitter that you know can hit having a tough start of the baseball season. I don’t look at it any differently. A .300 hitter that’s batting .200. It’s not something to overreact to.

“I can’t tell you of the why of it. ... But he can play. He’s played in the playoffs. … I do believe he’ll figure it out. He’s been up against it,” Myers said.

Much of the blame for the Warriors' concerning 4-7 start has landed on the youngsters. James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga, in particular, have yet to shake off slow starts in the second unit. Wiseman, tasked with being the backup center behind Kevon Looney, received his first DNP (Did Not Play) in Monday's 116-113 win over the Kings.

As the flag bearer of Golden State's two-timeline future, Poole has yet to find a rhythm as the team's Sixth Man.

“Coming off the bench is tough," Myers told 95.7 The Game. "The transition to being a guy to come off the bench and finding a rhythm there … but moving from starter to bench, especially for a young player, is a challenge. … We believe in him; there is a reason why we committed to him, the kid cares, think he’s in a little rut right now, but he’ll get out of it."

Four wins in 11 games -- and an 0-6 start on the road -- isn't what the defending champions anticipated entering this season.

"We’ve been there before with even some great teams," Myers told Kawakami. "I remember when we were back in Oakland years ago with a really good team and we really had to beat Philadelphia, who was not trying to win at that time. And it was just a brutally difficult win. But you lose a little confidence, you lose a little bit of the swagger, and you’ve got to work to get it back.

"And winning is the only thing that really does that."

