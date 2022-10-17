Bob Myers addresses concerns on if Warriors' Big Three facing 'last dance'

Has the 'Last Dance' season finally arrived for the Warriors? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The future of the Warriors’ Big Three became a little unclear this offseason, and fans are worried this could be the last dance with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green playing together.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers addressed the increasing concern Monday morning on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs”.

“I would say to that fan, enjoy this season and tune in to the end of the season,” Myers said. "You can have these worries or anxieties or thoughts, and I love our fans and they’re allowed to do that, but I would tell that fan, we’ll see what happens.”

This comes after Golden State signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to contract extensions over the weekend, leaving many to wonder where this leaves Green.

The veteran forward will earn $25.8 million this season and has a player option for the 2023-24 season worth $27.5 million. If he plays through his contract, he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024.

Earlier this summer, Green reportedly was set on his desire for landing a max contract extension with the Warriors, although he didn't completely rule out exploring other options elsewhere. However, Golden State reportedly has no plans of offering him that.

And after the Poole and Wiggins extensions, there’s simply just not enough money for Green to get a max deal.

Myers has maintained the same message all along when it comes to the future: Wait and see.

“Now I ask you guys, do we look too far ahead now in sports? I’m personally making these decisions with our group and our owner,” Myers said. “I’m trying to enjoy this season! Literally, like when we win the championship, we won it in June, we had the parade on Monday, we had the draft on Thursday, we had free agency on Wednesday, my whole life is set up to look forward.

“To the fans listening or watching this, teams like this don’t come around too often. This team, this year. We can worry or think about what the future might hold, I don’t know that, nobody knows. Players don’t know it, coaches don’t know … But I can’t tell fans -- if they want to worry about that, I can't stop them.”

It also could -- maybe -- complicate things a bit after Green punched Poole in the face during practice earlier this month, although both players have addressed the manner and at this point, the so-called drama appears to be put in the past.

While Myers is sticking with the go-with-the-flow mindset, he said on Sunday that Green is in a good position and will have a "fantastic" year but admits Green "has got a lot on the line" as the regular season nears.

The theme is pretty clear at this point: Only time will tell.

