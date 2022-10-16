Bob Myers addresses Anthony Lamb signing amid 2021 sexual assault allegations

Myers addresses Lamb signing amid 2021 sexual assault allegations originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Two days after the Warriors signed Anthony Lamb to a two-way contract, general manager Bob Myers addressed the very serious accusations previously made against the 24-year-old forward.

Last summer, Lamb was accused of sexual assault from his time at the University of Vermont. No criminal charges ever were filed against Lamb, and he has yet to address the accusations.

“We checked with the NBA, we checked with the two teams that had prior signed him and didn't hear anything as far as official charges or anything like that,” Myers told reporters when asked by Bay Area News Group's Madeline Kenney on Sunday. “It’s tough because we take that very seriously.”

The accusations first were reported in April 2021 through an Instagram account called "Share Your Story UVM", where Lamb was accused of sexual assault in two different posts. It is unclear if the posts are related.

While Myers understands the severity of the allegations, he discussed the measures that were taken between both the Warriors and the NBA before finalizing the deal.

"At the same time, it’s difficult because if someone’s accused of something but not charged or convicted, and we then deny them an opportunity, is that fair, too? But again, that’s something we take very seriously," Myers said. "We can only, at times, look at what the law has done. And also follow the leadership of the NBA.

"If the NBA had said, this is not something we would recommend, or do, or if there’s an ongoing investigation, we would have not moved forward. They have more information than we do in this situation and we had to lean on that. We had to lean on the prior teams that signed him. We didn’t do it lightly, but I understand the question.”

Lamb has struggled to find a permanent home, bouncing around between the G League and the NBA. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound forward has played just 26 games across two seasons with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

The Bay will, at least for a little while, be the new place he calls home after Golden State filled their vacant two-way contracts with Lamb and Ty Jerome. The two-way spots opened after the Warriors waived Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones on Thursday.

Some fans were not happy that the Warriors had signed Lamb, as they expressed their disappointment with the organization on social media.

Again, no criminal charges have been filed against Lamb. And prior to Myers' comments, there has been no response from Lamb, the University of Vermont nor the Rockets or Spurs.

