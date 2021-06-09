Bob Melvin 'surprised' that Khris Davis was DFA'd by Rangers

Melvin 'surprised' to learn ex-A's slugger Davis was DFA'd originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Athletics manager Bob Melvin is never ashamed to admit how close he gets to his players. That’s especially true when it comes to former designated hitter Khris Davis.

Davis, who played with the A’s for five seasons, was designated for assignment on Tuesday by the Texas Rangers.

Melvin was shocked to hear about it, but refuses to say Davis’ baseball days are over.

"I still think there's some game left for him," Melvin said on Tuesday. "I just read about it myself -- just found out, so I'll reach out to him a little bit later, but I was a little surprised."

"You can't help but think how impactful he was here -- how consistent he was here for several years,” Melvin added. “I hope he does get another opportunity and I hope he gets off to a good start."

Davis was traded on Feb. 6 to the Rangers for Elvis Andrus and other prospects. A’s general manager David Forst said the call wasn’t an easy one to make, as Davis made an impact in Oakland.

During the 2018 season, his 48 home runs were a league-best. He also hit for a consistent .247 batting average from 2015-2018, solidifying him into sports bar trivia for eternity.

While we don’t know where Davis will end up after his release, Melvin was asked, despite not being able to make the calls on these decisions, if the A’s would welcome Davis back.

"Again that's not my job, and right now there's no room, unfortunately. If we had a roster spot that fit for what he does, then man, I think everyone would love to have him back and see if this rekindles his spirit."