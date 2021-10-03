Bob Melvin: MLB should have intervened on Khris Davis' ball off roof

Melvin frustrated on KD roof ball, says MLB should intervene originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A rare roof situation at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night could have been a turning point in the Athletics' 10-4 loss to the Houston Astros.

Yes, the roof.

In the top of the fourth inning, A’s designated hitter hit a towering fly ball to left field. It was hit so high, it hit the roof of the stadium. Left fielder Yordan Alvarez made the catch, but the ruling at the field states that if a batted ball hits the roof over fair territory, it’s a fair ball and in play.

KD was ruled out after he hit a ball that struck the roof in fair territory and was caught by the outfielder pic.twitter.com/JeUqrUjwAN — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 3, 2021

The ball was hit in an area where manager Bob Melvin, and Davis, believed it could have been a home run if the roof wasn't there. Melvin voiced his frustration after the loss.

“You would think common sense would rule they would do something like -- MLB would have something like Tampa where they’d have a line or some mark up there to show you what a home run would be because that ball’s probably going to hit glass,” Melvin said after the game.

Davis’ ball was hit at 106.9 mph exit velocity, the third hardest on the night.

“Like I said, in that instant with those Crawford boxes -- as short as they are, that would easily have been a home run.”

Melvin said Davis was frustrated about the call, and to add to Melvin’s thoughts, this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

“It’s happened enough here where they should do something about it,” Melvin said.