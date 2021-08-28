Bob Melvin ejected after controversial replay review vs. Yankees

Melvin ejected after controversial replay review vs. Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bob Melvin likes to joke that replay reviews rarely go in the Athletics' favor, but on Saturday, the manager wasn't in a laughing mood.

In the bottom of the third inning of the A's game against the New York Yankees at the Coliseum, the umpiring crew very clearly got a call at third base wrong in real-time, and then they doubled down by upholding the call upon replay review.

That combination of events had Melvin running from the A's dugout to argue with home plate umpire Tony Randazzo.

Randazzo let Melvin yell for a few seconds before ejecting the A's manager.

Marte was called out on this play, which resulted in Bob Melvin's ejection from the game.



You be the ump, safe or out? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mmi3cEOWmI — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 28, 2021

Starling Marte led off the inning and reached second base on an error by the Yankees. To no one's surprise, the outfielder stole third, his 19th swipe since joining the A's. After Matt Olson struck out, Yan Gomes came up and lined an 0-2 pitch into the shifted Yankees defense.

DJ LeMahieu, the second baseman, was on the shortstop side of second base and caught the line drive. He promptly threw to Rougned Odor at third base.

Initially, it looked like the Yankees had doubled off Marte to end the inning and third base umpire Will Little emphatically called Marte out.

But upon replay, Odor's foot clearly came off the base before the ball was in his glove. The replay review should have been quick, but lasted a few minutes.

As the decision was being made by the officials at the MLB replay center and relayed to Randazzo and Little, NBC Sports California's Glen Kuiper and Bip Roberts were stunned by the call.

"We've shown a couple replays, but shouldn't this take about 10 seconds?" Kuiper said.

"Like 10 seconds. He's safe, right?" Roberts said.

When Randazzo signaled that Marte was out, Kuiper couldn't believe it.

"Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh," Kuiper said. "We may have reached an all-time low, folks. Bob Melvin immediately out of the dugout. And that may be the new worst call I've seen that doesn't get overturned. Bob Melvin has been tossed."

The umpiring crew for this A's-Yankees series has had a rough few days. In the series opener Thursday, New York manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing balls and strikes after Joey Gallo was rung up on a questionable call.

Prior to Friday night's game, the umpires made Sean Manaea change his glove -- the same mitt he has been using all season -- apparently because the color was too light. Melvin said the incident was "uncalled for."

Melvin very likely will have more choice words for Randazzo and the rest of the crew when he meets with the media after the game.