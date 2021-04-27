Bob Melvin ejected after controversial Elvis Andrus call at plate

Melvin ejected after controversial call at plate in A's-Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

MLB's replay system was enacted to correct missed calls on close plays, but it didn't seem to perform as expected in Monday night's game between the Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays.

In the top of the seventh inning, with Elvis Andrus on first base after a walk, Tony Kemp popped a ball up to shallow left field. Rays third baseman Joey Wendle misplayed the ball and it fell. Andrus was running with two outs and tried to score from first.

Andrus appeared to beat the tag, but was ruled to be out on the field, and after replay review, the call controversially was upheld.

Andrus was called out on the field AND after review 🧐 pic.twitter.com/S99TJmWEl5 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 27, 2021

A's manager Bob Melvin was noticeably upset by the decision, and was ejected from the game after arguing with the umpires.

The run would have extended the A's lead to 3-1.

We've seen similar incidents throughout MLB this season, with the most famous coming in a nationally-televised game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies earlier this month. Alec Bohm was ruled safe at the plate despite clearly never touching the plate.

There has been frustration across the league over the replay system, and this play is just more evidence that MLB might need to re-examine the process as the season wears on.