Bob McNair’s death increases sense of urgency for Jerry Jones

Texans owner Bob McNair’s death earlier this season increased Jerry Jones’ desire to win now.

McNair died in November at the age of 81. Jones is 76.

”[Jerry Jones] has made it real clear during this run he would do anything he can to put his finger on it,” Stephen Jones said on ESPN 103.3 FM on Saturday, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. ”I think the passing of Bob McNair hit home with him. Bob, this time last year was healthy and running the finance committee and just seemed fine. And when you get to be a certain age you start to understand that maybe you aren’t promised the next year

“He certainly had his buzzer out, making sure all hands are on deck, so that we are doing everything we can to pull out each football game. Our backs are against the wall ever since we were 3-5, and we certainly feel like our backs are against the wall against the Seahawks. We’ve just got to go work.”

The Cowboys have won only three playoff games since their last Super Bowl in 1995. They have not even made an NFC Championship Game since.

Jerry Jones joked on his radio show Friday about time running out for him to get another Super Bowl ring.

“I don’t have time to have a bad time. It’s not on my schedule,” Jerry Jones said on 105.3. “And, so, I’m smiling when I say that. The facts are that it does create more urgency. But it’s always been our goal to get in this game or one of these playoff games and go from here. The next thing you say is get into the playoffs with a team whose arrow’s pointed up, get into a playoff that you give yourself a chance health-wise, get into the playoffs with a motivated situation, young team in our particular case, all of those things you have in the mentality of playoffs as well. It’s a tournament.”