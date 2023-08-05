Bob Lilly presents Chuck Howley 2023 Hall of Fame Class
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Bob Lilly presents Chuck Howley to the 2023 Hall of Fame Class.
Zach Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas were among the Hall of Fame's newest class.
Howley was an integral part of the early success of the Cowboys in the 1960s. He remains the only player from the losing team to win Super Bowl MVP.
