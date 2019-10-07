Bob Larrañaga, ex-St. John's basketball player, dies at 78

NEW YORK (AP) -- Bob Larranaga, a former St. John's basketball player and the older brother of Miami Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga, has died at 78.

St. John's said in a statement Monday that Larranaga died Wednesday but gave no other details.

Larranaga played two seasons under renowned St. John's coach Joe Lapchick and young assistant Lou Carnesecca in 1959-60 and 1960-61.

The Bronx-born Larranaga appeared in 28 games in those two seasons in which St. John's went 37-13. The school played in the 1960 NIT and 1961 NCAA Tournament.

