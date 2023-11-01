Bob Knight timeline at Indiana basketball on way to becoming all-time winningest coach

Timeline of Bob Knight's coaching career as Indiana University basketball coach:

Bob Knight timeline at IU and Texas Tech

■ 1971 March: Bob Knight hired as IU’s new men’s basketball coach

■ 1976 March: NCAA men's basketball championships

■ 1979 June: Coach Bob Knight and U.S. team prepare for Pan American Games with exhibition game against a collection of past IU stars at Assembly Hall

■ 1979 July 3: at Pan American Games in Puerto Rico, U.S. coach Bob Knight ejected after altercation with police officer; July 10, charges filed against Knight over altercation with Puerto Rican police officer.

■ 1980 March: IU men’s basketball coach Bob Knight on “60 Minutes”

■ 1981 March: NCAA men's basketball championships

■ 1984 April: USA Olympic trials for men’s basketball held at IU under Olympic coach Bob Knight, coverage includes special section

■ 1985 Dec. 1-15: Washington Post reporter John Feinstein following IU men's basketball team, coach Bob Knight this season for planned book ("A Season on the Brink"; IU basketball star Steve Alford suspended for Kentucky game after his photo appeared in a sorority's fund-raising calendar

Bob Knight, college basketball, 1940-2023

■ 1986 November: photo package on "The genius of Bob Knight … warts and all"

■ 1987 March: NCAA men's basketball championships

■ 1987 Oct. 16-31: Puerto Rican official advises not attempting to extradite Bob Knight for six-month jail sentence in Pan American Games confrontation

■ 1988 Aug. 16-31: Standoff between IU President Tom Erhlich and basketball coach Bob Knight assessed

■ 1995 June 1-15: NCAA fines IU over coach Bob Knight’s outburst, Knight “reprimands” tournament committee

■ 1996 Jan. 16-31: IU coach Bob Knight dismisses player Sheron Wilkerson after Wilkerson is charged with battery.

■ 2000 March 1-15: Former IU player Neil Reed accuses Bob Knight of choking him at a practice three years earlier

■ 2000 March 16-31: More on accusation against Bob Knight

■ 2000 May 16-31: IU President Myles Brand sets "zero tolerance" conditions for Bob Knight to continue coaching men's basketball team.

■ 2000 June 1-15: former assistant coach Ron Felling files intent to sue IU over alleged battery, age discrimination by coach Bob Knight

■ 2000 Sept. 1-15: IU men’s basketball coach Bob Knight fired.

■ 2002 Sept. 1-15: Bob Knight pays $25,000 to settle suit filed by Ron Felling

■ 2002 Nov. 1-15: Bob Knight sues IU over firing

■ 2003 Oct. 1-15: Oct. 7, IU wins lawsuit over Bob Knight firing

■ 2007 Jan. 1-15: Texas Tech coach Bob Knight becomes men's college basketball's winningest coach

