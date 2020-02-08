Bob Knight returns to Indiana, Assembly Hall goes wild (VIDEO)

Bob Knight returns to Indiana for the first time in 20 years, and the Assembly Hall crowd goes absolutely wild:

Think what you will about Knight as a human being — he’s not the greatest, that’s for sure — but this is a pretty great moment for college basketball.

Gene Keady, who coached Purdue for a generation, is standing and applauding. Isaiah Thomas is there to give his college coach a hug. His return came with members of Indiana’s 1979-80 team, who were honored at halftime of today’s game.

Bob Knight returns to Indiana. I’m sure I’m not the only one that never thought this would happen.

The last time that Bob Knight was at Indiana’s famous gym was back in 2000, before he was fired after a 29-year reign as head coach. When Knight was fired, then-athletic director Myles Brand cited Knight’s “unacceptable pattern of behavior” that violated the university’s “zero-tolerance” policy. The last straw came after Knight grabbed the arm of a freshman student and cursed at him after the student referred to the coach as “Knight”.

This came three years after Knight was accused by a player of choking him during a practice. Video of the incident eventually came to light.

In recent years, Bob Knight’s name has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons. He was investigated by the FBI over allegations that he groped numerous women, he struggled with his memory at a speaking engagement last year and he has stumped for Donald Trump on the campaign trail.