Bob Knight passes away

Nov. 1—Bob Knight, one of college basketball's all-time winningest and controversial coaches, has died.

The former Indiana coach was 83 years old.

His family announced his passing on Wednesday evening.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family," his family said in a statement. "We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved husband, father, coach and friend."

Knight compiled a record of 899-374 in his 42 seasons of coaching, notably at Indiana from 1971 through 2000. He started his career at Army and ended it at Texas Tech. He won three national titles, all with the Hoosiers, in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

His Indiana teams waged some classic games against Illinois, with Knight and former Illini coach Lou Henson developing into rivals through the years.

But Knight and Indiana gave Henson an engraved chair and a hug in 1996 before an Illinois-Indiana game in Bloomington, Ind., with Henson about to retire.

"In 21 years, players from both teams have shown what is best about college basketball. We'd like to give you a little remembrance of the competition between our two institutions," Knight said at the time of Henson. "You have been a tremendous part of Big Ten basketball. There has not been over 21 years a team that's been tougher for us to play against year after year than your team has been.

"The back of this chair has a plate that simply says, 'To Lou Henson, an excellent coach, a tough opponent. Best wishes, from Indiana basketball.' And we haven't agreed on everything over the years, but I'm going to miss you."