How Bob Knight influences Indiana athletic department's championship vision

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson thought back to his time as a student manager for Bob Knight during the interview process for his current role.

Dolson was asked how he would help the university’s various athletic programs achieve success and the vision he laid out was based on the winning formula he witnessed Knight rely on.

The legendary former Indiana coach passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83.

“The way coach Knight ran his program impacted me, it's still the way I work today,” Dolson said, in an interview with The Herald-Times back in August. “He really had a system, he knew this is how we are going to recruit, this the type of players we want, this how we are going to develop them and this how we are going to play.”

Dolson’s tenure as student manager came at a unique time for the Indiana men’s basketball team.

When Dolson was a freshman in 1984, Indiana was the preseason No. 1 ranked team in the country, but failed to make the NCAA tournament.

"They had almost everyone coming back and the No. 1 recruiting class in the country,” Dolson said. “We had a tough year. We had some players leave, really underperformed and struggled and ended up losing in the NIT finals to Reggie Miller and UCLA.”

It was the last time in Knight’s tenure the program fell short of the NCAA tournament, and within two years of that NIT bid he brought home his third national title.

“The season on the brink was my sophomore year, my junior year we won it all,” Dolson said. “I was just so lucky to be here through all that.”

Dolson, who took over as athletic director on July 1, 2020, asks all IU’s head coaches to lay out a “championship plan” just as Knight once did.

"What's my strategy to win, I don't care what sport it is," Dolson said. "You know if it's track and field, am I going to concentrate on distance events? Can I win Big Ten championships focusing on that? Is it field events? What's the plan? That's how I think."

Dolson referenced the outsized impact Knight had individuals who passed through his program like a certain 18-year-old student manager in the statement he put out on Wednesday night.

“As great as that record of success is, his impact is even more profound when looking at the enormous successes that his former players, coaches, and managers have enjoyed – both in the sport and outside of it - following their time working alongside Coach Knight and learning from him,” Dolson said, in a statement. “His influence will continue to be felt through them for generations to come.”

