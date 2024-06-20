Bob Kendrick talks loss of Willie Mays ahead of historic game in Birmingham

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Negro League Museum President Bob Kendrick is down in Birmingham right now as he gets set for a big week in Major League Baseball down there.

Not only is Rickwood Field a historic site in Negro League history, it’s also a big site in Major League history as it’s about to be this weekend.

FOX4 Sports caught up with Kendrick before he left on the significance of this week and how it has added significance after the loss of Willie Mays.

“In a highly, deeply segregated Birmingham, the Birmingham Black Barons outdrew their black counterparts and really were the media darlings in Birmingham,” Kendrick said.

And on Thursday, the history of Rickwood Field will be on full display Thursday night when the Giants and Cardinals play in Alabama. The timing just happens to match up as the Black Barons lost one of their former players who became a legend.

“Just happened to be where a 17 team year old kid by the name of Willie Mays began his illustrious professional baseball career patrolling Center Field for the Birmingham Black Barons,” Kendrick said.

So it will be a memorable night. A night that was pushed for by the Negro Leagues Museum and Bob Kendrick.

“Lot of fans were hitting me up, wondering out loud whether or not MLB would do something similar to pay tribute to the Negro Leagues and Baseball listens. But as I remind people, Field of Dreams was based off a movie, there’s nothing made up about this rich history,” Kendrick said.

Which will lead to a busy week, with plenty of living Negro League legends set to take part.

“There’s going to be some lying going on, but you know what, I’m going to be right there in the middle of it trading lies right there with them,” Kendrick said.

And many with the memory of Willie Mays top of mind after his passing Tuesday. But Thursday is recognition of all the greats who played in the Negro Leagues like Willie Mays and the one’s forgotten as well.

“I do think there’s this air of skepticism about the talent and then you learn a guy the magnitude of Willie Mays, in the eyes minds and hearts of many baseball players, is the greatest Major Leaguer of all time and he comes out of the Negro Leagues,” Kendrick said. “And that’s what makes this story so special, and that’s what makes this museum so special. You get to learn about some of those unsung heroes – and I know it’s scary to think, there might have been some players that played prior to Willie Mays that were better than Willie Mays that you don’t know, but you can come and learn about them at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.”

