Bob Jones wins first ever baseball state championship

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Bob Jones baseball team made history late Wednesday night, defeating Central-Phenix City 12-5 in game three to win its first ever blue map.

The Patriots won game one on Tuesday, but the Red Devils took game two to force the winner-take-all game three. Mississippi State signee Braden Booth was named Class 7A State Championship Series MVP.

Back at Oxford, Mars Hill topped Aniton 7-4 in game one of the Class 2A championship series. Game two will take place at Jacksonville State on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Stick with News 19 all week long as we continue to cover our North Alabama teams in the state championships.

