Bob Jones, Westminster Christian, Red Bay advance to baseball state semifinals

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The baseball state quarterfinals continued on Friday with winner-take-all game threes, and a few North Alabama teams are moving on.

Class 7A: Bob Jones 7, Thompson 1

High school baseball teams compete in state quarterfinals

Class 4A: Westminster Christian 14, North Jackson 4 (5 innings)

Class 2A: Red Bay 8, Whitesburg Christian 2

Class 2A: Mars Hill split with Vincent, losing game one 5-4 but winning game two 6-4. Game three will be Saturday at noon at Vincent.

State semifinals take place next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.