Bob Jones star Braden Booth named Mr. Baseball

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Bob Jones star Braden Booth added to his impressive trophy case on Sunday night, being named the Mr. Baseball award winner.

Booth had a 1.51 ERA with 127 strikeouts, plus a .429 batting average with 10 home runs and 49 runs batted in. The Mississippi State signee also won Gatorade and MaxPreps Player of the Year, Class 7A state finals MVP, and ASWA Class 7A Player and Pitcher of the Year.

Booth is the first Mr. Baseball winner in program history, and first winner from North Alabama since 2017.

