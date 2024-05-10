Bob Jones, Hartselle and Mars Hill baseball advance to state championship series

(WHNT) — Three North Alabama baseball teams punched a ticket to the state championship series on Thursday.

Bob Jones beat crosstown rival James Clemens 5-4 in an intense game three to advance to the 7A title series.

Hartselle secured the 6A semifinals series against Oxford with a 4-1 win in game three.

Mars Hill swept Red Bay in the 2A semis to earn a spot in the championship.

Westminster Christian will play a game three against Corner on Friday at 6 p.m. to determine who will play in the 4A title series.

The state championship series are next week in Oxford and Jacksonville. News 19 will bring you full coverage of our local teams competing for a blue map.

