Bob Huggins fined after mocking refs with ‘three blind mice’ comment

The Big 12 has fined West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins $10,000 following comments that he made in the wake of his team’s loss at Kansas on Saturday.

“I can’t control what those three blind mice running around out there do,” Huggins said on his postgame radio show Saturday. The Mountaineers were whistled for 18 fouls on Saturday while Kansas committed 19. The Jayhawks shot 30 free throws, however, while West Virginia shot just 22.

“What we would all love to see is consistency,” Huggins added. “Foul there. Foul here. I understand it’s a hard job, but they do get paid pretty handsomely for it. Just be consistent.”

This is the third time that Huggins has violated the Big 12’s sportsmanship policy, which is why he received a public reprimand and the fine.