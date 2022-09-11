Bob Huggins delivers memorable speech at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Former University of Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Bob Huggins, who completed his 15th season as the West Virginia Mountaineers' head coach, was enshrined Saturday as a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee.

Huggins, who coached UC from 1989 to 2005 and joined WVU in 2007, delivered a memorable speech, and became emotional when discussing his family. He selected Jerry West and Rod Thorn to present for him.

After the Hall of Fame announced in April that Huggins would be among inductees, New York Knicks guard and former WVU and Moeller High School standout Miles McBride was among those congratulating Huggins on his Hall of Fame election.

Social media reactions:

Bob Huggins is now officially an enshrined member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. #22HoopClass pic.twitter.com/AruoCyWHA8 — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) September 11, 2022

Congratulations to Coach Huggins on a Hall of Fame career! A Cincinnati legend and one of the great leaders in our game. pic.twitter.com/Cn8jyj93sh — Wes Miller (@CoachWesMiller) September 11, 2022

Into the halls of history. 👏



Congratulations to @CoachHuggs on his well-deserved enshrinement into the @Hoophall. pic.twitter.com/eXcaVCVrFi — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) September 11, 2022

He created an excitement around College Basketball in the city of Cincinnati and the state of Ohio for decades. And, he brought out the best in all of us that have competed against him.



The HOF is a more complete place with him now firmly in it! — Sean Miller (@CoachMillerXU) September 10, 2022

Thanks coach P. The words mean more than you'll ever know. https://t.co/9BDYamHwyH — Bob Huggins (@CoachHuggs) September 11, 2022

🏀 One of six coaches with 900+ wins

🏀 .697 win percentage

🏀 C-USA Coach of the Decade

🏀 1x OVC COY

🏀 1x Big 12 COY



Enjoy the @Hoophall HOF, Coach Huggins 👏 @WVUhoops pic.twitter.com/H1DjTDWcRz — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) September 10, 2022

“The oldest of seven children and the son of a basketball coach.” 💛💙



Forever enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame 🐐#HailWV | #22HoopClass pic.twitter.com/rqi6Svmjsh — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) September 11, 2022

The Class of 2022 also included Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, George Karl, Hugh Evans, Lindsay Whalen, Swin Cash, Marianne Stanley, Lou Hudson, Larry Costello, Del Harris, Theresa Shank-Grentz and Radivoj Korac.

Huggins, 68, agreed in Aug. 2021 to a two-year contract extension as WVU's head coach that includes an option to step aside or continue after the 2023-24 season.

