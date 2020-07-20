Bob Costas lands at CNN after leaving NBC over football head injury criticism

Bob Costas has found a new network to call home.

The veteran sports broadcaster will join CNN as a contributor, CNN President Jeff Zucker announced Monday. He has appeared on the network frequently over the past few weeks to discuss live sports' return to America, and will continue to explain "what the future holds as the sports and teams we love evolve to meet this moment," Zucker said in a statement. "CNN's willingness to devote time and attention to sports-related topics makes it a good fit for me," Costas added in a statement.

Costas spent nearly 40 years at NBC offering play-by-play commentary on several sports and hosting the network's marquee broadcasts, including its coverage of the Olympic games and the Kentucky Derby. But he left NBC in 2019 after raising concerns about head injuries in football, saying executives wouldn't let him freely discuss his "misgivings" about the sport on or off air. Costas and the network parted ways in what he called a mutual decision.

