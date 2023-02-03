Bob Costas believes Tom Brady could make Super Bowl 57 broadcast cameo

Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement after 23 seasons this week. The news sent shockwaves throughout the league ahead of Super Bowl 57.

However, Brady may be preparing for one more start.

According to longtime broadcaster Bob Costas, Brady could make his television debut with FOX Sports during their Super Bowl coverage. The veteran quarterback reportedly agreed to a lucrative 10-year, $375 million broadcasting deal last year.

"In the immediate future, Fox has the Super Bowl this year," Costas said during a CNN interview. "So, I would expect that he would be part of their coverage. Not in the game itself, but there’s a six-hour pregame, and then a halftime, and then a postgame, and they’d be very foolish not to want Tom Brady to be front and center as part of that."

Longtime NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement this week.

RELATED: Tom Brady retirement puts FOX in tough situation with Greg Olsen, lead NFL analyst job

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get exclusive content in your inbox

Brady is not expected to be in the broadcast booth during the game. FOX will roll with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Greg Olsen. The duo has operated as the top broadcast team this season.

According to reports, FOX executives found out about Brady’s retirement on Wednesday. The initial news of Brady joining the network came from the corporate level.

It would be a smart strategy to include him in the Super Bowl coverage. He brings a wealth of knowledge and has experience playing both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on the biggest stage.

FOX is known for bringing in guest analysts. In recent weeks, the network has welcomed former NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski for its lead-in coverage.

Bob Costas expects Tom Brady to join Fox at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/JzphJBsYhe — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) February 2, 2023

Should Brady be included, it will likely be a cameo appearance. For many fans, it would be poetic to have Brady and Gronkowski back together on television screens.

Story continues

FOX executives have big plans for Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has a lot of equity and will assume a top spot as early as the 2023 season.

"Brady will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in May.

The time is coming for Brady in the broadcast booth. It’s a longshot if he is available for the Super Bowl but Costas believes he could add an impactful boost to coverage.

"He’s going to be an ambassador for all of their interests," Costas said.

FOX is set to broadcast Super Bowl 57 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady could make Super Bowl broadcast cameo, Bob Costas says