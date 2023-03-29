Bob Boughner on Detroit Red Wings beating Penguins, Wings' young defensemen

Detroit Red Wings (31-32-9) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-27-10): 7 p.m.; Little Caesars Arena; Bally Sports Detroit; WXYT-FM (97.1).
Tracy Smith and the Michigan baseball team had a solid week of play. The team went 3-1 overall, and went perfect in Big Ten play with a three-game weekend sweep of Penn State. Michigan now sits at 12-11 overall on the season and 3-0 in conference play.
Filip Chytil (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 03/28/2023
Former Belleville HC DeJuan Rogers discusses his time as HC, his new opportunity, and relationships with Michigan.
It was hard to ignore the similarities between Braiden McGregor and Aidan Hutchinson when the Wolverines were recruiting the Port Huron native in 2020. McGregor has the perfect frame to play the EDGE, especially at Michigan. McGregor suffered a torn MCL, PCL and meniscus in his right knee during his senior season which cost him his freshman season.
Blue Jackets unable to pull off another magic trick after falling behind 3-0 against the Rangers in New York
Derek Lalonde ripped into the officials after a coach's challenge didn't go his way.
With Opening Day finally here this week, the guys break down the Detroit Tigers' potential lineup and walk through what's still unresolved.
Patrick Kane (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 03/28/2023
Steve Kerr could not believe his eyes after a certain Steph Curry one-handed dime late in the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
This is the assist of the season.
At this time last season, Jaheim Oatis didn’t think he’d see much of the field early at Alabama. Of course, that was roughly 100 pounds ago. Oatis tipped the scales at a whopping 416 pounds during his high school days.
Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.
Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, says Scotland played "rubbish" football after Spain's shock 2-0 defeat at Hampden Park.
Despite plenty of buzz surrounding Lamar Jackson and New England, the Patriots reportedly won't be pursuing the talented Ravens quarterback. Here's why.
The full fight card for Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Boxing 4 has been released with nine UFC alumni on the card.
Many Royals fans balk at the cost of parking for a game at Kauffman Stadium. Here’s how it compares to other Major League Baseball teams.
Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock was ejected in the final minutes of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, and it's hard to blame him for feeling the way he did.
Elena Rybakina moved into the semi-finals of the Miami Open with a confident 6-3, 6-0 win over Italy's Martina Trevisan at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday to extend her winning streak to 12 matches.Rybakina took charge of her match with Trevisan when the Italian double-faulted to hand her opponent a break and a 3-1 advantage in the first set.
Jimbo Fisher refused to admit that Bobby Petrino could implement schematic upgrades. Why wouldn't the Texas A&M coach just take credit for a savvy hire?