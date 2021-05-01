Bob Baffert nabs record seventh Kentucky Derby win with Medina Spirit's victory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Even one of the greatest trainers in horse racing history couldn't believe his luck as Medina Spirit crossed the Kentucky Derby finish line.

Bob Baffert made Kentucky Derby history on Saturday with his record seventh win at the biggest event in horse racing, watching the 12-to-1 underdog Medina Spirit go nearly wire-to-wire for the victory. The win broke a tie with Ben Jones for sole possession of the all-time Derby record as a trainer.

After the race, Baffert was blunt about his expectations for the race.

"I cannot believe he won this race," Baffert said in an interview with NBC. "That little horse, that was him, It was all guts. I was a little disappointed with his last race, he didn't run well. He came in here, trained well for it. I'm the luckiest guy in the world. 

"I'm so spoiled bringing these heavy duty horses in here, but I'm telling you that horse has got a heart, such a big heart."

Medina Spirit had been the favorite in his previous race, the Santa Anita Derby, but finished second to Rock Your World.

Bob Baffert stands alone at Kentucky Derby

Trainer Bob Baffert watches workouts at Churchill Downs Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Bob Baffert has back-to-back Kentucky Derby wins for the second time in his career. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Baffert's seventh win comes only seven months after his record-tying sixth, when Authentic pulled out a thrilling win over heavy favorite Tiz the Law. The 2020 Kentucky Derby had been rescheduled to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Medina Spirit and Authentic, Baffert has trained Derby winners Justify (2018), American Pharoah (2015), War Emblem (2002), Real Quiet (1998) and Silver Charm (1997). He credited his horse, his team and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for the historic achievement.

"I just can't believe it. It hasn't sunken in yet," Baffert said after the race. "I'm just so thrilled because when you win it, you never know if you're going to be back. It is so difficult.

"I think Bill Belichick gave me a lot of good luck that other day when we did that little interview. We stay focused, keep working at it and hopefully you'll get there. I couldn't be prouder of my team, but that little horse, he won it today. He doesn't know how much he cost, but what a little race horse."

Baffert and Belichick, both six time champions in their sport's marquee event, had taken part in an interview with NBC's Mike Tirico before the race. With seven wins to Baffert's name, he may have to do one with Tom Brady next year instead.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tests positive for banned substance

    Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for a banned substance, trainer Bob Baffert said Sunday, and the horse could be stripped of its history-making victory.

  • Report: LeBron James to return next week

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss the next three games and return next week for the team's final four regular season games, The Athletic reported Thursday. James was already expected to miss the next two games -- Thursday vs. the Los Angeles Clippers and Friday at Portland -- with Sunday's home game against the Phoenix Suns added to give the superstar more time to heal, per the report. The Lakers play two sets of back-to-back games next week, home vs. the Knicks and Houston, then on the road at Indiana and New Orleans to end the regular season.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard on verge of becoming first transgender Olympian

    Hubbard transitioned in 2013, and currently ranks 16th in Olympic qualifying rankings.

  • Lonzo Ball with a deep 3 vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Lonzo Ball (New Orleans Pelicans) with a deep 3 vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 05/07/2021

  • Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders set for unification bout

    It will finally be about what happens inside the ring for Billy Joe Saunders when he faces Canelo Alvarez in Saturday's super middleweight unification bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The underdog from England has raised concerns this week about everything from the three-judge panel lacking a representative from the United Kingdom to the size of the ring he will fight Alvarez in. Ultimately, Saturday presents a the biggest opportunity of his career for Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs).

  • Fact or Fiction: Messy All-NBA selections, Sixth Man Jordan Clarkson and a Cade Cunningham coin flip

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Olympics-Gatlin wins at Tokyo Olympic Stadium test event

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Hundreds of athletes, including U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin, participated in a test event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, as organisers fine-tuned operations and COVID-19 countermeasures with under three months to go before the Tokyo Games. No spectators were present in the stadium, where the Games' opening and closing ceremonies will be held, as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency to tame a rise in coronavirus infections. Despite the state of emergency, organisers have operated more than 11 test events since last month with no reported coronavirus cases resulting from them.

  • NHL fines Rangers $250K for criticizing player safety call

    The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager, and had another player suspended. The NHL fined the Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 on Thursday for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It’s believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.

  • Bam Adebayo with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics

    Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics, 05/09/2021

  • Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot.

  • Dez Bryant perplexed by Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

    Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."

  • Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished with 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race. ''It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open,'' coach Steve Kerr said, praising the balance.

  • Longtime anchor Kenny Mayne leaves ESPN as network extends Chris Berman: 'Salary cap casualty'

    Mayne thrived at ESPN thanks to his creativity and unique brand of humor.

  • Even with Tim Tebow's position switch, is that good enough reason for Jaguars to sign him? Here's who benefits the most.

    The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.

  • Report: Broncos believe getting QB Aaron Rodgers is a ‘real possibility’

    The Packers have said they won't trade QB Aaron Rodgers, but the Broncos still believe there is a "real possibility" of getting something done for the MVP.

  • WATCH: Leo Komarov cheapshots David Pastrnak after the whistle

    Islanders forward Leo Komarov appeared to hit Bruins star David Pastrnak with the butt end of his stick during Monday night's game.

  • Cheyenne Woods, fueled by a wrong ball penalty, medals at U.S. Women’s Open qualifier

    Cheyenne Woods won the Spring Lake, New Jersey, U.S. Women's Open qualifier by five strokes on Monday and credited a two-stroke penalty for lighting the fire that got her there. On the par-4 seventh hole at Spring Lake Golf Club, both Woods and her ...

  • Dana White: Donald Cerrone to get another UFC fight, but it’s must-win

    It'll be do-or-die for Donald Cerrone's UFC career the next time he steps in the octagon.

  • Steph Curry wants two things at home after big Warriors games

    Ayesha Curry had a great comment about her husband Steph Curry on the "Ellen" show.