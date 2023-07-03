Bob Baffert out for 2024 Kentucky Derby: Trainer's suspension extended by Churchill Downs

Horse trainer Bob Baffert's suspension from Churchill Downs has been extended through the end of the 2024 calendar year, ruling him out for the 150th Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs Inc. announced Monday afternoon.

Baffert's two-year suspension was set to expire Monday, following the conclusion of the 2023 Spring Meet, which was moved to Ellis Park. The Hall of Fame trainer was initially suspended after Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, failed a post-race drug test and was later disqualified.

Medina Spirit later died after a workout in late 2021.

Churchill Downs Inc. cited "continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks" in extending Baffert's suspension.

Bob Baffert talks to reporters after morning workouts at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 19, 2023.

“Mr. Baffert continues to peddle a false narrative concerning the failed drug test of Medina Spirit at the 147th Kentucky Derby from which his horse was disqualified by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission in accordance with Kentucky law and regulations," Churchill Downs said in a statement. "Prior to that race, Mr. Baffert signed an agreement with Churchill Downs which stated that he was responsible for understanding the rules of racing in Kentucky and that he would abide by them. The results of the tests clearly show that he did not comply, and his ongoing conduct reveals his continued disregard for the rules and regulations that ensure horse and jockey safety, as well as the integrity and fairness of the races conducted at our facilities.

"A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct. Mr. Baffert will remain suspended from entering horses at all racetracks owned by CDI through 2024. After such time, we will re-evaluate his status.”

Baffert, whose lawsuit against Churchill Downs was dismissed in May, later responded to the ruling, saying he was "at a loss to understand Churchill Downs’ latest action to suspend me," according to tweets from The Athletic's Dana O'Neil. "From the moment I learned of Medina Spirit’s post-race positive — now more than two years ago — I committed to find out how it could have occurred. A review of our treatment records showed we used a topical ointment called Otomax for a skin infection. I asked that the post-race sample be tested to determine if we could scientifically confirm that the positive came from the ointment.

"The testing so confirmed. I have been open, honest and forthcoming. I have acknowledged that our treatment led to the positive and I have fully I informed the Kentucky Racing Commission. I believe the rules permit the use of Otomax and I have asked the Racing Commission to review those rules and apply them to the facts."

The post-race blood test showed betamethasone in Medina Spirit's system. Betamethasone skin treatments — used to treat itching, swollen and irritated skin — are legal as therapeutic aids, but are banned on and leading up to race day due to the drug's performance-enhancement potential.

In Baffert's return to the Triple Crown trail, his National Treasure won the 2023 Preakness Stakes. The victory was his eighth in the Preakness, setting a new record for a trainer in the second leg of the Triple Crown, hours after another 3-year-old horse Baffert trained broke his left front leg while racing at Pimlico Race Course and was euthanized on the track.

Churchill Downs has also had its own trouble with horse fatalities this year. The track's Spring Meet relocated to Ellis Park in Henderson after 12 horses died in a one-month span at the Louisville-based racetrack. Trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr. was suspended from Churchill Downs on May 4 after two of his horses, Parents Pride and Chasing Artie, died at the track. While CDI remained "deeply concerned" about the horse deaths, Joseph was reinstated on June 30 after an investigation by the KHRC, including necropsy reports of Parents Pride and Chasing Artie, were completed.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Bob Baffert suspension extended: Trainer to miss Kentucky Derby 2024