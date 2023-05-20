Bob Baffert horse euthanized on track ahead of Preakness Stakes

Photograph: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Bob Baffert’s return to the Triple Crown stage after a two-year suspension was marred on Saturday when one of his horses was euthanized on the track after going down with an injury on the Preakness undercard.

Havnameltdown, a three-year-old black colt who went off as the favorite in the $200,000 Chick Lang Stakes, broke down on the second turn and threw jockey Luis Saez off his back before continuing to run down the stretch.

He was corralled by veterinary staff and led behind a black tent where he was put down, a grim scene that played out as Lil Jon’s Get Low played at ear-splitting volumes from a concert stage only a few hundred feet away in the infield.

“He sustained a really severe injury of his left front ankle,” track veterinarian Scott Hay said. “It was basically impossible to transport him and they had to euthanize him humanely on the grounds immediately.”

Saez, one of the leading jockeys in the US, was stretchered off the dirt course and taken by ambulance to a nearby Sinai Hospital for evaluation, where track officials said he was conscious with full movement of his extremities but complaining of leg pain.

“We never had an issue with him,” Baffert said. “We do grieve when these things happen. There is nothing worse than coming back and the stall is empty. He is a nice horse. He could not have been doing any better.”

The Chick Lang was the sixth race on a 14-race card headlined by the $1.65m Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown and one of the few days when the sport attracts mainstream attention in the US.

The fatality in Baltimore comes only two weeks after the Kentucky Derby was overshadowed by the deaths of seven horses at Louisville’s Churchill Downs in a 10-day span, including two on the day of the race.

The 70-year-old Baffert is back in the spotlight following a two-year ban from Churchill Downs stemming from Medina Spirit’s stripped win at the 2021 Kentucky Derby after testing positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid. Medina Spirit died after a workout in December 2021.

Baffert will saddle National Treasure in the Preakness later Saturday. The three-year-old colt is the second favorite behind Kentucky Derby winner Mage in a somewhat watered-down field that was further diminished when First Mission was scratched early Friday.