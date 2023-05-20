Bob Baffert horse euthanized, jockey injured during race ahead of Preakness Stakes

Horses compete during an undercard dirt track race ahead of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday in Baltimore. (Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

The Preakness day card took a tragic turn during the Chick Lang Stakes on Saturday when Havnameltdown, trained by Bob Baffert, broke down and was euthanized on the track. Jockey Luis Saez was hurled to the ground and taken to a nearby Sinai hospital.

Havnameltdown was rounding the far turn when he appeared to take a bad step, throwing Saez to the ground. He suffered a broken left front fetlock injury that was non-operable, according to Dr. Dionne Benson, chief veterinary officer for 1/ST Racing, which runs Pimlico Race Course. In a gruesome scene, Havnameltdown kept running with his lower leg clearly damaged. An outrider corralled him midway in the stretch.

Benson and other veterinarians quickly made the decision to euthanize the horse on the track. A screen was placed around the horse to keep the public from seeing the final moments.

Saez, who was sitting up at one point, was put on a stretcher and taken away by ambulance. He was conscious, stable and complaining of leg pain.

“We never had an issue with him,” Baffert said. “We are so careful with these horses and it still happens. It is something that is disheartening. I feel so bad for that horse and I just hope Luis [Saez] is OK.

“We do grieve when these things happen. There is nothing worse than coming back and the stall is empty.… He could not have been doing any better. It’s sickening. I am in shock.”

This comes soon after eight horses died at Churchill Downs around the Kentucky Derby.

The sport has been under fire for many years for the number of fatalities. But when it happens around high-profile events, such as Triple Crown races, it brings the sport the kind of attention it doesn’t want.

The racing continued at Pimlico Race Course leading up to the Preakness.

