Bob Babich retiring as Bills’ linebackers coach, son Bobby Babich promoted to replace him

Longtime NFL coach Bob Babich is calling it a career.

Babich, who has been the Bills’ linebackers coach since 2017, is retiring, according to multiple reports.

The 61-year-old Babich was with the Bears as linebackers coach and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2012, and when Brian Urlacher was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he asked Babich to present him. Babich has also been an assistant for the Chargers, Jaguars and Rams and coached in college for many years, including six seasons as the head coach at North Dakota State.

As is so often the case in NFL coaching, Babich has been able to get jobs for his son, Bobby Babich, who had been the Bills’ safeties coach and will be promoted to linebackers coach to replace his father.

