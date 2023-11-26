Bob Asmussen | Where do the Illini go from here?

Illinois walks off the field in disappointment after losing a close game to Northwestern ending their bowl game hopes. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois' Reggie Love III runs to the sideline in the first half against Northwestern. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton (4) celebrates a sack with his teammates in the first half. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois' Aidan Laughery (21) runs the ball as Northwestern's Bryce Gallagher (32) defends in the first half. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois' Casey Washington (14) runs away from the grasp of Northwestern defenders in the second half. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois' Reggie Love III (23) runs the ball as Northwestern's Xander Mueller (34) in the first half. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Buy Now

Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II pushes Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams out of bounds in Saturday night's 45-43 Big Ten West home loss by the Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois' Tip Reinman (89) makes a catch in the second half against Northwestern. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois' Evan Kirts (57) and Devin Hale (53) share a hug after a close loss to Northwestern. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Buy Now

Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington runs away from Northwestern defensive back Theran Johnson for an 80-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 45-43 loss by the host Illini to the Wildcats at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

* Holly Hart/The News-Gazette

*

Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington pushes past Northwestern's Xander Mueller (34) and Ore Adeyi (7) in the second half. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois' Isaiah Williams tries to run past Northwestern's Jaheem Joseph (3). University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois' Head Coach Bret Bielema hugs Isaiah Adams after a heart breaking loss to Northwestern. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Buy Now

Northwestern defensive back Devin Turner tackles Illinois running back Reggie Love III in the first half of Saturday's Big Ten West game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The Illini lost 45-43 to the rival Wildcats, failing to secure a bowl berth and finishing with a 5-7 record.

* Holly Hart/The News-Gazette

*

Illinois' John Paddock (4) fakes a hand off to Reggie Love III (23) in the second half. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Bret Bielema tries to get his point across to an official during Saturday's game against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Illinois lost 45-43, and the Illini coach wasn't happy with the officiating after the game.

* Holly Hart photos/The News-Gazette

*

Buy Now

Illinois quarterback John Paddock throws a pass while under pressure from two Northwestern defenders. Paddock threw for 334 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the host Illini's two-point loss to the Wildcats on Saturday in Champaign.

* Holly Hart

*

Buy Now

Illinois' reggie Love III (23) runs the ball in the first half. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) runs the b all in the first half. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Buy Now

Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton wraps up Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant for a sack in Saturday's rivalry matchup in Champaign. Newton finished with two sacks in his final game as an Illini.

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois quarterback John Paddock (4) looks for an open man as teammate TeRah Edwards (23) protects him. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois Kenari Witcher (7) returns the ball as Northwestern's Bredan Turner (28) attempts the tackle. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

The Fighting Illini celebrate their Seniors on Senior day at Memorial Stadium. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois senior, Keith Randolph, Jr. enters the field lon Senior Day at Memorial Stadium. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

The Marching Illini play the Illinois Fight song to the delight of the crowd. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

The Marching Illini entertain the crowd before the start of the game University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

The Marching Illini take the field Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois senior Isaiah Adams is welcomed onto the field by his mom during g Senior Day at Memorial Stadium. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois Senior Isaiah Williams is all smiles as he participates in Senior Day activities at Memorial Stadium. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois senior Reggie Love III gets a big hug from a family member. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

Illinois senior, Keith Randolph, Jr. is hugged by a family member part of Senior Day at Memorial Stadium. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

The Illini cheerleaders get the crowd fired up. University of Illinois Northwestern Football, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart

* Holly Hart

*

CHAMPAIGN — Letdown.

It perfectly describes the Illinois football team's performance on Saturday against rival Northwestern, a bumbling, stumbling mess that ended with a missed two-point conversion. The Wildcats won 45-43 to improve to an improbable 7-5. That's a story for another newspaper.

And letdown fits the 2023 Illinois season. It started with so much hope for Bret Bielema's third team. One reporter (OK, it was me) picked Illinois to win the Big Ten West.

Boy, oh boy, was that ever wrong.

What was supposed to be more advancement at the home of Grange and Butkus instead turned into a giant step backward.

The folks who jumped aboard the happy train after eight wins in 2022 have climbed back off.

Getting them to return in the future won't be easy. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me over and over and over, shame on me.

Bielema came to Illinois with the promise of building a consistent winner. So far, he has delivered 33 percent of the time and carries an 18-19 record, including 12-15 in the Big Ten, into the 2024 season.

One winning season in his first three. One bowl bid at a time when there are 41 postseason games. To borrow a line that used to apply to the NHL playoffs: Not making a bowl is like not making the phone book. (Ask your parents what that is).

Bielema used a different word early Saturday evening: frustrating.

"Through these 12 games, I never questioned the heart, the desire, the fight, the faith, the belief these guys have had," Bielema said in the Memorial Stadium Squad Room. "Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to will us through where we were (Saturday)."

Illinois won its share of close games this season. Five of them. But lost three others by one score.

One L instead of a W means no bowl bid for the ninth time in the past 12 seasons.

"We just have to find a way to win those games," Bielema said.

Michigan and Ohio State played for a spot in the College Football Playoff on Saturday. Iowa is going to the Big Ten title game. Penn State, Maryland, Wisconsin, Northwestern and even Rutgers get bonus games.

Illinois has to sit home and watch. And consider what might have been.

Bielema called a bowl bid "everything."

"It's extremely frustrating," he said. "We have a lot of good players who deserve an opportunity to play another game. For (the media), for the fan base and everything else, postseason play is something we want to be more the norm than the exception."

Difficult choreBielema certainly realizes by now the special challenges he faces in making Illinois a consistent winner.

Only once in the past 30 seasons has the school had consecutive winning seasons.

This year was supposed to break the cycle. But no such luck. The program is back on win-one-year-lose-the-next bent that is the envy of nobody.

How many times can a coach go to recruits and say, "Help us build a winner" when the foundation crumbles every season?

The bones are in place: Great conference, outstanding school, nearby talent, wonderful community.

But for whatever reason, no coach since John Mackovic has been able to make it work. Note that he left when a better offer — from Texas — came along.

Bielema is the seventh coach to try since Mackovic. None of the first six departed of their own choosing.

The program has turned into a place where coaching careers go to die. Only one of the previous six became a head coach again in the FBS (Ron Turner went 10-30 in three-plus seasons at Florida International from 2013-16), though Lou Tepper had a nice run in Division II.

This is Bielema's third head-coaching stop and likely wants it to be his last. With a long contract, there is no pressure on him now or in the coming years. Athletic director Josh Whitman has put the program in his hands and trusts him to get it fixed.

Saturday's loss means it is going to take longer. Because to have a run of winning seasons, you need to start with one. Today, Illinois is at zero going into 2024.

More obstaclesIn case it slipped your mind, the Big Ten is about to get a lot harder.

Top-10 programs Oregon and Washington join next season. So does traditional power Southern California and decent UCLA.

Illinois plays at Oregon next season, part of the most challenging schedules at Illinois in forever. Kansas, Penn State, Michigan, improving Rutgers and the Northwestern team that just beat Illinois are lined up.

Michigan State is also on tap and the Spartans made a splashy hire on Saturday with former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith.

And Illinois will be facing this nasty schedule without Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph Jr., Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams. Those are the departures we know about right now, with a chance for more on the way.

The offensive line that struggled at times in 2023 won't have its two best tackles next season. The defense that couldn't stop Indiana or Northwestern won't have its two best players next year, either.

Bielema, who has shown strength as an organizer, must find some answers in the transfer portal and traditional recruiting. Every chance to add talent is vital.

There is also some healing to do, and we're not just talking about the emotional wounds of Saturday's loss. Kaden Feagin is a potential star at running back, but just had shoulder surgery.

Illinois seems to have the answer at quarterback in Luke Altmyer. Any bruised feelings caused by what became a benching will go away if he excels in the spring. He should be better in 2024 because of what happened in 2023.

But what happened for the Illini as a whole in 2023 can't happen again in 2024. Until it does. Again. And again. And again ...