Bob Asmussen | What's next for Newton, Randolph?

Apr. 10—CHAMPAIGN — During the 2023 NFL draft, Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry celebrated as three of his guys were picked in the first three rounds.

Devon Witherspoon went No. 5 to the Seahawks, Quan Martin No. 47 to the Commanders and Sydney Brown No. 66 to the Eagles.

They all had strong rookie seasons and all got paid. Witherspoon signed a four-year deal for $31 million-plus. He will be getting a call from Illinois alumni relations about a donation. He won't be the only one, though, since Martin got a four-year deal for $7.6 million and Brown is earning $5.7 million for four years.

Expect more cheering among the Illinois coaches when the NFL draft starts on April 25 in Detroit. This time, guys under the tutelage of co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison will likely come off the board first.

The fourth-year assistant coach with the Illini under Bret Bielema isn't taking any extra credit.

"That's a win for Illinois," Jamison said Tuesday morning after Illinois completed another spring practice. "Coach B. does a tremendous job of leading our program and helping our guys be in a healthy environment where they can develop their bodies and they can develop their minds spiritually and obviously their skill set. All that stuff translates to success on the field and success beyond here."

Defensive tackle Johnny Newton is projected by most NFL draft experts to be selected in the first round. His cohort, Keith Randolph Jr., will likely come off the draft board in the middle rounds.

"I'm truly blessed to have coached the young men that I've coached and they're going to do great thing moving forward," Jamison said. "I'm excited about what's in store for those guys. It's a win for the Illini football family and the fans."

That is two more guys with a chance to build the legacy of Illini defensive linemen. It's a rich history, and Jamison knows all the names: Moe Gardner, Whitney Mercilus and Corey Liuget to mention a few.

"That's the standard," Jamison said. "You go in the D-line room right now, you look at the wall and you're going to see Whitney Mercilus, you're going to see Moe Gardner, Corey Liuget. You come to the University of Illinois, you want to make those guys proud. You see Simeon Rice. You want to continuously carry the torch."

More names can be added.

"Now, you're going to have Keith and Johnny on that wall," Jamison said. "To have those guys walk these hallways and eat this training table and lift these weights, it makes a young coming in say, 'Hey, I can do do the same thing.' Maybe greater things in store."

The latest

Liuget and Mercilus were both first-round picks. Newton should become the first defensive lineman at Illinois to go on the first night of the draft since the Texans took Mercilus in 2012.

When Roger Goodell says "Johnny Newton" at the microphone in Detroit, it will hit Jamison in a good way. Same when Randolph is picked.

Work in progressThe good news for Jamison is two guys he cares about and helped develop are about to realize their NFL dreams.

The bad news is they leave huge shoes to fill on the defense going into the 2024 season.

It is Jamison's job to find answers among the players on hand. Jamison is one of only three coaches to remain on the staff from Bielema's first season in 2021. The other two are offensive line coach Bart Miller and Henry, who first worked with the secondary before adding the coordinator title in 2023.

Jamison will look to Florida State transfer Dennis Briggs, sophomore Alex Bray, Youngstown State transfer Anthony Johnson, holdover Terah Edwards and Auburn transfer Enyce Sledge to help fill some of the vacancies.

"Anthony Johnson has a tremendous amount of quickness, especially in the run game," Jamison said. "Dennis Briggs, with his length and ability to play on the edge similar to Keith Randolph. He has a high football IQ. He's a guy who can take the meeting room to the field.

"(Sledge) is very similar to Denzel Daxon with his body control."

Jamison works closely with the linebacker coaches. They are new this year, with Archie McDaniel handling inside guys and Clint Sintim on the outside.

"It's been great," Jamison said.