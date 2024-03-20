Bob Asmussen | Underwood's Illini legacy needs one final piece

Mar. 20—CHAMPAIGN — Let's face it, the first two years of the Brad Underwood era at Illinois were a bit on the rocky side.

Two losing seasons, including the most ever losses (21) in school history.

But the Pizza Hut Parking Lot Scrapper turned it around. In a big way.

He landed the right players, coached them up and has Illinois winning consistently.

In the last five seasons, his teams are 114-48, good for a winning percentage of .704.

He has taken two Big Ten tournament titles, the most in school history. A reminder, the tournament didn't start until 1998, so legend Lou Henson never got to coach in one. His teams would have been contenders multiple times. Still, the record belongs to Underwood, who will have a chance to add to it in 2025 and beyond.

Underwood has led the Illini to four consecutive NCAA tournaments. It should be five (blame COVID-19).

In Illinois history, only Henson (12), Bruce Weber (six) and Harry Combes (also four) have as many NCAA appearances.

Thanks to Underwood, Illinois is again a part of the national basketball conversation during the season. The team has been ranked routinely and talked about in the region and beyond. In a good way.

While Purdue, Michigan State and Wisconsin have a longer runs, Illinois is join them as Big Ten constants. A position others have vacated.

But one glaring, nagging piece is missing: NCAA tournament success. So far, three times in, three times coming home before the second weekend.

None of the early exits was as disappointing for Illinois fans and the team as the 2021 second-round game against Loyola Chicago in Indianapolis. A team led by All-Americans Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn couldn't get past the Ramblers and Sister Jean. It is a game that will be part of Underwood's legacy, like Henson's loss to Austin Peay in the first round of the 1987 NCAA tournament.

At least Dick Vitale didn't offer to stand on his head this time.

When the NCAA tournament games get dicey — and they always do — the immediate fan reaction at Illinois is to think of the Loyola loss.

Good company

Important to point out that reaching the Sweet 16 and beyond isn't easy. Often, it it is the luck of the draw. Or the lack of luck.

Houston was horribly underseeded in 2022 when it bounced Illinois by 15 in the second round. The Cougars won their next game against Arizona and lost a close game to Villanova for a spot in the Final Four.

Kelvin Sampson — who is on the all-time Illinois villain list because of his role in recruiting one-time Illini commit Eric Gordon to play for the Hoosiers instead — has built a superpower in Texas. Houston is the team to beat in this tournament.

Anyway, back to the Illini struggles. In 2023, the team limped into the NCAA tournament and was out of its depth in the opener against Arkansas in Des Moines, Iowa.

Of Underwood's five teams since the fortunes changed surrounding the program, the 2022-23 model was the weakest. And most vulnerable for an early ouster from the NCAA tournament.

Underwood isn't the only Illinois coach to struggle advancing in the tournament. In Lon Kruger's four seasons, the team never advanced past the first weekend.

Weber did it twice, but not after 2005. Bill Self's best year was his first, when he reached the Elite Eight in 2001. The next two years, he lost one round sooner, ending his Illinois career (didn't know it at the time) with a loss to Notre Dame.

Quick fix

It won't take much for Illinois to put its recent NCAA tournament struggles behind it.

Based on the folks I've talked to, all they really want is their favorites to reach the second weekend. And this year that goal is extremely attainable.

Illinois should dominate Morehead State on Thursday when the first-round game tips off at 2:10 p.m. at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.

The next game, likely against sixth-seeded BYU, is a bit trickier. After I foolishly wrote Illinois would handle the Cougars, readers have reminded me BYU is underseeded and dangerous.

I'm not sure I believe that. Illinois by 10.

So there you go, second weekend. That's when greed meets reality.

The challenge really starts for Illinois in the third round, where Big 12 tournament champ Iowa State likely awaits. Illinois fans can check out the defensive-minded Cyclones this week in Omaha.

Beat Iowa State and there is a good chance Illinois will see reigning national champion Connecticut in the regional final.

Can the Huskies lose? Sure. They dropped three games during the season but none at home. This one will be about 90 miles from campus.

If Illinois reaches the Final Four, it will have earned the April trip to Phoenix. One of the most difficult roads the program has ever faced.

Doable but not easy.

Underwood has an opportunity to enhance his legacy at Illinois in the coming weeks. He is not the best coach in program history — that would be Henson — but he is gradually moving up the list.

Stack some NCAA tournament wins between now and April 8, and who knows how high the 60-year-old coach can climb in the hearts of Illinois fans.