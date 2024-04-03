Bob Asmussen | Tournament run reaffirms Illini have the right coach in charge

Apr. 3—CHAMPAIGN — It would have been easy for Shauna Green to say "let's call it a year" after her Illinois women's basketball team dropped its Big Ten tournament opener against Maryland on March 7.

Pack up the gear. Say goodbye to the players. Take a few days at home with the family.

But that is clearly not Green's style. She wants more, the sooner the better.

So her team accepted a bid to the first-ever WBIT and started winning. A lot. Four in a row as Illinois (18-15) earned a spot in Wednesday night's final against Villanova (22-12) at way-cool Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. "Jimmy Chitwood" once played there. The baskets are 10 feet high, just like those at State Farm Center.

Illinois hadn't won more than three games in a row all season. Until now. Says a lot about the coach, the character of the players and where the program is going.

Star Makira Cook has already made a commitment to return next season. She figures to be joined by a host of her teammates.

Some thought the unexpected success during the 2022-23 season, Green's first in charge of the Illini, was a temporary blip. More likely, the rough patch in her second season is going to be the anomaly.

Green has Illinois in a power position for the first time since early in the Theresa Grentz era. At just 44 (she turns 45 on Halloween), Green has a long career in front of her. It would be best for Illinois if that continues in Champaign-Urbana.

Don't know if the rest of you have noticed, but women's basketball is the next big thing. And not just in Iowa City. While there is a definite Caitlin Clark factor, the positivity has spread to all corners. Fortunately, Illinois has a coach ready for the rise.

She can recruit. She can motivate. She can coach and teach.

Green seems comfortable in a room full of donors and is adept and friendly with the media. I challenge you to find someone who has met her who didn't come away impressed. I'll wait. It's going to be awhile.

Winning time

Green has many of the same positive attributes as Brad Underwood with the Illinois men's basketball team. The difference? Besides the size of the paycheck, it is their starting points.

Underwood took over a program that won 20 games the year before he arrived and made the NCAA tournament four years before that.

A two-year backslide ensued while Underwood improved the talent base. Then bingo, winning at a high level. Four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and just wrapped up the best season since 2004-05.

Fair to say Illinois men's basketball is in a happy place, even as it enters the uncertainty of the offseason and the transfer portal.

The Illinois women's basketball program Green inherited from Nancy Fahey was an utter mess. Five seasons with a combined record of 42-99. No more than 11 wins in one season. The Illini went 7-77 in the Big Ten under Fahey, finishing 14th, 14th, 13th, 13th and 14th. Thank goodness there weren't 18 teams in the Big Ten at the time like next season.

When Green arrived from Dayton, Illinois hadn't earned an NCAA tournament bid in 20 years. Only one 20-win season during that stretch.

People told her it would take time to fix. People were wrong. Not willing to settle, Green led her team to a miracle season that ended with a First Four loss in the NCAA tournament.

Injuries, illness and a difficult schedule caused a slip this season. But the recent run provides hope for the near future. Especially with the potential for a loaded team coming back.

Remember, Clark is done at Iowa, so the Hawkeyes will slide. Ohio State is losing two of its top-four scorers. Indiana will be missing two or three of its top five.

There is room for Illinois to grow against a challenging schedule. A reminder that four schools from the Pac-12 are coming aboard, including Southern California, which just lost to Connecticut in the Elite Eight.

Room in the case

Of course, since Illinois made the trip to Indianapolis, might as well win the WBIT title. Always cool to be the first to do something. Bring the trophy home with a vow to never return because the team will have a prior commitment to the NCAA tournament.

Villanova had a similar path to Illinois, losing its Big East tournament opener.

Good to see Illinois fans making the trip to follow Green's team to Indy.

The fan base for women's basketball has much more room for growth than the men's team, which is pretty much maxed out. The engagement from the players and coaching staff on the Illini women's basketball team toward the fans, especially younger ones, will pay off in future years.

Green is the right person to help with the build. She has elevated the sport at a place where five years ago, almost nobody cared. Now, they are excited about the WBIT.

Amazing how fast that happened.