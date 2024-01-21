Bob Asmussen | Taking a deep dive ... into Illinois quarterback position

Jan. 21—CHAMPAIGN — Sure, the 2024 Illinois football season doesn't start for another 223 days. But spring practice is just around the corner.

During the next two months, I'm going to take a position-by-position look at Bret Bielema's fourth Illini team. My 35 years on the Illinois football beat should come in handy. I have seen it all.

First up: quarterbacks.

Projected starter: Luke Altmyer, junior

The Mississippi transfer pulled a Wally Pipp (ask your grandparents), losing his starting spot in 2023 because of an injury suffered late in the game at Minnesota on Nov. 4.

That used to be a no-no for a starter. But college sports are upside down and the old rules don't apply anymore.

John Paddock came in against the Gophers and led an improbable victory. Then remained as the starter the following week against Indiana and had the second-best passing game in school history.

Bielema and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. did the right thing and stuck with the hot hand.

To his credit, Altmyer became a supportive teammate and helped Paddock as best he could during the final month of the season, even though he was relegated to the bench. Next time I see Altmyer, the question about his disappointment will certainly be asked.

It would have been nice for him to get a few snaps in the finale against Northwestern, but the coaches stayed with Paddock.

In nine games, Altmyer hit 65 percent of his passes for 1,883 yards. He threw 13 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions, most early in the season that included four in a disappointing performance against Penn State.

He helped the offense with his legs too, running for 282 yards and three scores.

Another New Jersey product following Art Sitkowski and Tommy DeVito. The coaches should get him on the field for the first time early in the 2024 season. The opener against Eastern Illinois seems like a good choice. Let him throw a few passes to get the rust off. It is has been a while since he played in a real game.

Waiting for their shot: Cal Swanson, redshirt freshman; Trey Petty, freshman

Swanson is from Oklahoma and spent the 2023 season learning about the college game from a pair of veteran quarterbacks. Petty is from the same Mississippi high school as Altmyer (Starkville). His profile grew during the 2023 prep season but he stuck to his commitment at Illinois. His high school coach, Chris Jones, thinks he has the potential for stardom. Working with Altmyer improves his game. Could he battle for the No. 2 spot? Absolutely. So can Swanson. Lunney is going to play the best guy. Age doesn't really matter.

Final analysis: If he stays healthy and gets help from the rebuilt line and veteran receivers, Altmyer could rank as the top returning quarterback in the Big Ten. Seriously.

But that designation is a bit different in the portal world we live in today.

That achievement will likely only put him third on the all-conference list behind transfers Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) and Will Howard (Ohio State).

The way Altmyer handled his unfortunate benching endears him to his teammates and coaches. They will have his back.

If Altmyer wants to try the NFL after this season, he will need to put up big numbers. While staying healthy. If the campaign is less than a banner one, he can always come back again in 2025.

His situation shows the wisdom of bringing in a transfer quarterback with multiple years of eligibility.

As for the backups, the spring will provide a great test. Leary seems set as the backup, but No. 3 is still a question.