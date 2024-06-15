Bob Asmussen: Support made a world of a difference

Jun. 14—CHAMPAIGN — All along, Terrence Shannon Jr. proclaimed his innocence. A jury in faraway Lawrence, Kan., agreed.

The former Illinois men's basketball star was found not guilty Thursday on a rape charge, ending an ordeal that negatively affected his final college season.

Including ...

* Enduring ridicule from fans at away games, who repeatedly shouted "No means no."

* Endangering his NBA dreams. The serious charges were difficult for teams to ignore.

* Putting his name, image and likeness money in jeopardy.

* Missing out on first-team All-American honors, which he earned on the court, when leery voters kept him off their ballots.

* Suffering a six-game suspension during the middle of one of the best individual seasons in program history.

Shannon went about his business, to the amazement of his teammates and coaches.

"Not celebrating because I know who my guy is," former Illini Coleman Hawkins wrote on X on Thursday, minutes after the jury took less than two hours to deliver the not-guilty verdict. "Imagine playing in front of sellout crowds with people saying the craziest things to you and you're innocent. Extremely proud of my guy to be able to block out all that noise and compete at an extremely high level."

His teammates always had his back, talking for Shannon, who was advised by his attorneys to remain quiet.

It was the right call for a potential life-changing moment in Shannon's life. Way more important than basketball. You can get over a loss in the Elite Eight or dipping a spot or two in the draft. But Shannon faced severe penalties.

Tough spot

All sorts of second-guessing about the moves made by the principals involved in this matter will play out.

Illinois suspended Shannon in late December when the rape charge was filed, following its own rules.

Howling from a portion of the fan base followed. How dare the school take away the team's best player in the middle of a potential championship season?

But to others, the decision was totally justified. The school has to be able to address potential criminality involving its students.

Rock, meet hard place.

Ultimately, the justice system worked like it is supposed to work. Our institutions held up.

The case placed a dark cloud over the best season at the school since 2005. Unfortunate to be sure. But not tragic. The 23-year-old Shannon has a full life ahead of him and the admiration of Illinois fans everywhere. Forever.

The way he comported himself throughout the season and beyond certainly gained him a new set of fans.

The must for Shannon and his supporters is to turn the page and move on. Bitter and angry doesn't do anyone any good, especially Shannon.

A job well done

In hindsight, Illini fans, the team and the school owe thanks to Shannon's attorneys, including Urbana's Steve Beckett and Granite City's Mark Goldenberg, who filed a suit against the university to get Shannon back on the team this past January.

Imagine the anger and disappointment had the case not been made for Shannon's return. Or had it not been granted.

Shannon's attorneys couldn't wait for the case to play out in the courts. Time was ticking away, and for the good of the program and the player, allowing him to play made too much sense.

The attorneys did their job, serving the best interest of their client.

Now, the rest is up to Shannon. And everybody will be watching.