Bob Asmussen | Sitkowski's coaching career off to a fast start. Where will it end up?

Dec. 14—CHAMPAIGN — No way to know what is ahead for Illinois football staffer Art Sitkowski. Is he the next Bill Belichick or Bret Bielema? Or on his way to a long run as a valued assistant?

Too early to call. But you like the former Illinois/Rutgers quarterback's chances for success.

The New Jersey native certainly has the personality for coaching stardom. It was on full display during his Monday night appearance on WDWS' "SportsTalk" with Steve Kelly, Matt Daniels, Scott Richey and me.

We peppered him with questions. OK, maybe that's too strong of a word. We politely quizzed him about the program, the staff and his future.

A couple things we found out about his first year on the job: He worked long hours for low pay. And loved every minute of it.

"It was awesome," Sitkowski said in front of a live audience at downtown Champaign's Esquire Lounge. "It was definitely a lot different, but I enjoyed it. Learned a lot from our staff and you learn a lot from the players when you are on the other side of it. You kind of see things through a different lens and a different perspective."

Remember, through the 2022 season, Sitkowski was one of them. He started his playing career at Rutgers before transferring to Illinois in 2021. He played a critical role in Illinois' 20-18 upset win against No. 7 Penn State in 2021. The game went nine overtimes and he missed the latter part after breaking his arm.

In 2022, Sitkowski came off the bench for injured Tommy DeVito and helped Illinois edge Iowa 9-6.

Before the 2023 season, he ended his time as a player and became a student assistant.

The move into coaching seems like a perfect fit for Sitkowski, who doesn't turn 24 until May 16. Being close in age to the current players is an advantage at the moment. One he wants to use.

"It's huge in recruiting," Sitkowski said. "We all know the name of the game in college football is recruiting and player acquisition. I have an ability to relate to kids on many different avenues, especially when dealing with recruiting quarterbacks."

Back in 2017 while at Florida's IMG Academy, Sitkowski was a highly touted prospect, with offers from Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and many others.

"It's changed a little bit," Sitkowski said, "but in the grand scheme, we all have one goal and that's to play at a high level. Kids are kids. It's just find ways to relate to them."

In his current job, Sitkowski can be involved in all facets of recruiting other than going on the road. That job is reserved for full-time coaches.

"What I do mainly is I deal with the quarterbacks with coach (Barry) Lunney and I help out with New Jersey recruiting for coach (Andy) Buh. That's an area I'm really prideful about and I know it really well with the high school coaches and even the youth coaches. It helps me a lot. I've got friends now who are training these high school recruits in the state of New Jersey."

Sitkowski's networking is already off the charts. In coaching, one of the keys to success is who you know.

Step by step

Bielema didn't become a head coach after a year of coaching. It took him 12 seasons working his way up the coaching ranks. From position coach to coordinator to the boss.

Sitkowski knows it is a long haul.

"I have an end goal and that's to one day be a head football coach of a Power Five program," he said.

Sitkowski saw it work last season for Ryan Walters, who went from Illinois defensive coordinator to Purdue head coach.

"I believe there are head coaches on our staff that will one day take that step," Sitkowski said. "Every day is your resume. Every day I step in that building (the Smith Center), I've got to be the best version of myself and compete in everything, whether it's making a script for practice, whether it's cutting up plays, whether it's making a phone call to a recruit, whether it is teaching a fourth-string quarterback."

Quick takes

* A caller to the show asked Sitkowski about players opting out of bowl games, which has become a trend for guys heading to the NFL.

"We're in a situation in college football and even college athletics, it's an adapt-or-die mindset," he said. "You have to flip the switch as a staff to find those needs of that player. It is what it is. We can't change it. I can't change it."

* Sitkowski was impressed by what he saw from John Paddock, who threw for Memorial Stadium-record 507 yards in a win against Indiana.

That came after he led a comeback win at Minnesota.

"We knew it was going to happen," Sitkowski said. "He's a fearless competitor. He approached every single day with the same attitude, whether he was the starter or he was the backup. I was just so happy to see it for his family. He deserved it."

* The transfer portal has been overwhelmed with quarterbacks. Sitkowski has been there, done that.

"It all depends on your situation," he said. "What are the cards you were dealt? What are your pros and cons? We had transfers in this (past) weekend and I always tell them, 'I literally was in the same situation you were two years ago. What's important to you? Only you know what you really want.' It ultimately becomes a business decision for these transfers. Where am I going to play my best football? And who's going to help me get there?"

Sitkowski had never been to the Midwest before he said "yes" to Illinois.

"I saw the windmills for the first time and I said, 'Holy smokes. What am I going to do?'" Sitkowski said. "It turned out this is the best place for me."

Getting to know them

Sitkowski played on the same Illinois team as Giants sensation DeVito.

"You couldn't have written a better story," Sitkowski said. "For a guy to come in his last year and play and develop to where he is now, it's just awesome to see."

Now, Sitkowski is helping to coach Mississippi transfer Luke Altmyer, who started the first part of the 2023 season before Paddock finished up.

Sitkowski likes Altmyer's potential.

"I tell Luke every single day, 'Man, you've got a chance to be elite,'" Sitkowski said. "He knows that, too. Luke has tremendous ability. If we can get Luke to be more decisive and assertive, he's going to do amazing things."