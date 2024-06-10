Bob Asmussen | 'This is my school. This is what I know'

Jun. 10—SAVOY — It is coming up on 40 years since David Williams last played for the Illinois football team. None of the current players (punter Hugh Robertson is closest) were born when Williams last suited up and only some of the assistant coaches were alive.

So it has been a long time since College Football Hall of Famer was directly connected to his alma mater.

Yet, there he was bright and early Saturday morning at Savoy's UI Orange and Blue Courses, hosting his third annual charity golf outing. The bulk of the proceeds, expected to be in the ballpark of $20,000, will go to the Tom Jones Challenger League and Bonnie Blair's DASH Project.

The rain held off and the event finished under sunny skies.

"The board put together a good tournament," said Williams, who was quick to thank UI courses boss Mike Wallner. "I'm really happy about it."

When he played at Illinois in the 1980s, Williams never imagined he would be back decades later. But he is thrilled to be involved.

"This is my school. This is what I know. I love this place."

As usual, Williams invited some of his sports friends to serve as celebrity players. Former Illini basketball standouts Dee Brown and Nnanna Egwu participated. So did football players Cam Benson, Keith Jones, Craig Swoope, Keith Taylor, Ty Douthard (who brought his son) and Dana Howard. Because of his hall of fame and playing connections, Williams invited former Ohio State star Keith Byars and Arizona State's David Fulcher. Minnesota quarterback Rick Foggie, a contemporary of Williams, drove in from the Twin Cities. Byars came from Philadelphia, where he played in a charity event earlier in the week.

"We've got people from all over the country," Williams said.

Olympic speedskating legend and Champaign native Blair has been a constant at the event with her family.

Before they teed off, the players gathered for photos. Williams, Byars and Fulcher, all members of the College Football Hall of Fame, good-naturedly joked with Foggie, who is not in the Hall.

"That's my boy," Williams said. "He was a great quarterback for Minnesota."

Foggie didn't take offense.

"I'm just happy to be in the picture with those guys," said Foggie, a member of the Minnesota Hall of Fame, which is "more important to me."

Why did Foggie make the trip?

"To support my big brother David Williams," he said. "I had the good fortune of playing with Dave in the Canadian Football League (with Toronto) and we've been like brothers ever since. "If Dave asks me to come down and be down here, I guarantee I'll be here."

Foggie likes golf, which has taken over for basketball as his sport of choice. Easier on the knees.

"It's a fickle sport," he said. "Some days I'm good and some days I'm really bad."

Foggie played one game at Illinois while at Minnesota and came out on the losing end.

"Thanks for bringing up a sore subject," Foggie said.

Foggie played for Lou Holtz at Minnesota, which ran an option offense at the time. He would have preferred to be in a throwing system like the one used by Mike White at Illinois.

"I was jealous a lot a bit," Foggie said. "I see Jack Trudeau throwing to this guy who had No. 1 on. It was Dave."

Foggie threw many touchdown passes to Williams in the CFL.

Like Williams, Foggie would have made serious money if name, image and likeness had been the rule during his playing days.

"We did get the handshakes back in the day," Foggie said. "We didn't mind the handshakes."

Happy to help

When asked by Williams to play in the event, Brown didn't hesitate. Now the head coach at Roosevelt University in Chicago, Brown is entering his third season with the former Illini guard leading the program as it transitions to Division II.

"The biggest thing we can do as Illini is support each other," Brown said. "Being a fan of who he is and the best ever to do it, when they call me, I show up."

One of the icons of Illinois basketball, Brown cherishes his relationship with the program.

"I'm an alum. I'm a real Illini, meaning all my brothers when they do something that's impactful, I'm going to always show up and make sure I support it."

How is Brown's golf game?

"I'm getting better," he said. "I really enjoy the game. I should have took it up sooner. Illinois is a golf school. Shoutout to Mike Small and the great things he does. I want to improve my game."

As a basketball player at Illinois in the early and mid-2000s, Brown was aware of Williams' records in football. Williams is the school's career leader in receptions and yards.

"I knew who Dana Howard was. I knew who David Williams was. I knew who Brandon Lloyd is. These are my favorite guys," Brown said.

Remember, he was a high school quarterback before giving it up to concentrate on basketball.

"Football was my first sport," he said.

He attended "all the games" while at Illinois.

Brown is hopeful about the current team, coached by Bret Bielema.

"I want our football team to do well," he said.

He also likes the direction of the Illinois basketball program under Brad Underwood.

"Brad's got this thing rolling," Brown said. "I love Brad. We need to sign him to a lifetime deal. They should. Great stability."

Want to feel old? Brown turns 40 on Aug. 17.

Looking ahead

Williams moved the golf outing to June this year after holding it the week of the Illinois football opener in 2023.

Midland States Bank continued as the title sponsor. Nineteen groups played in five-somes.

"It's working," said Ryan McClure, one of the event organizers. "But we also ran up against travel baseball leagues and a lot of people on vacation."

It is possible the event will move to a Friday next year. That decision will likely come later.

"It's been discussed a lot," he said.

There is room for the event to grow, with the idea of using both the Orange and Blue Courses.

"Three years, we're going well," McClure said. "We keep growing and growing."

In future years, Williams will see more of the Illinois team where he lives in Los Angeles. Four Pac-12 schools have joined the Big Ten.

"It is what it is," Williams said. "I guess it's more for all the schools, so I guess that's what it's all about. I would like the kids to get more money as long as it is spread out. Not just the stars, everybody."

Williams is making his home available when Illinois plays at Southern California and UCLA. And to friends at other Big Ten schools when they visit.

"Everybody's got a place to stay when they come," he said. "Rent your own car because I'm not driving anybody around. I'm giving you a bed. I'm not giving you a car."

Williams is hoping he has another reason to return to C-U. His son Chase is a standout baseball player in the Los Angeles area and hearing from different schools as he enters his senior year.

The proud dad started reciting Chase's numbers and honors, which are impressive.

His younger son Brady, 14, also plays football and will be on the same team as his older brother.