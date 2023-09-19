Bob Asmussen | Rough day in the past, Illinois looking ahead with Altmyer

Sep. 19—CHAMPAIGN — All is forgiven. And mostly forgotten.

Two days after Illinois quarterback Luke Altymyer had the first four-interception game of his college career, the Mississippi transfer was already working on Florida Atlantic.

Tom Herman and his Owls visit Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on BTN. Altmyer will start for Illinois.

"Obviously, the big question will be at quarterback and how Luke responds and comes back is going to be awesome," Illinois third-year coach Bret Bielema said during his Monday afternoon press conference inside the press box at Memorial Stadium.

Bielema called Altmyer on Saturday night, hours after No. 7 Penn State roughed up the Illini 30-13.

"To let him know where I was at and how he was feeling," Bielema said. "I think Sunday was a tough day for everybody. But to get to turn our preparation to another quality nonconference opponent is going to get everybody's attention and focused on that."

When Altymyer was tabbed in the preseason as the one, it was meant to be a season-long commitment. As long as he he is physically able to go, Altmyer is running the Illinois offense.

Before it turned its attention to the Owls, Illinois watched the tape from Saturday's loss to the Nittany Lions. Interceptions and all.

"Part of this game is you bounce back," Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. "You process it. All you can do is go in there and swallow the frog, so to speak. You've just to eat it. And just say, 'This isn't real pleasant. I'm going to watch it. I'm going to learn from it. And it's going to make me better.'"

He was talking about the entire team. Not just the quarterback.

Altmyer figures to regain his confidence against Florida Atlantic, which is ranked 77th nationally against the pass. Purdue, which hosts Illinois on Sept. 30 in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Ross-Ade Stadium, is even worse at No. 113. There is hay to be made by Altmyer and the Illini receivers.

Close calls

The mistakes made by Altmyer on Saturday weren't all blatant. Throwing a pass 1 yard too short turns into a problem.

"As long as you know the root of what happened and you can fix it, you can fix it," Lunney said, "I think that part was encouraging.

"We felt good about how we corrected that in film."

Lunney hasn't asked, but he assumes Altmyer has had a rough game in the past. In high school or junior high or even in a scrimmage.

"Any quarterback that has had a rough day, they know they can bounce back," Lunney said. "We're certainly confident that he will, and I know Luke feels that way as well."

The goal for the Illinois coaches is to make sure the pickfest doesn't happen again. The adjustments begins with Altmyer.

"Luke has to process it," Bielema said. "One of the things we say all the time in our building is adversity is going to strike. You learn more from yourself at moments of adversity than you do in moments of success."

Fast fall

Altmyer received high marks after leading his team to win in the opener against Toledo.

"Everybody was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa,'" Bielema said. "Even though we didn't do the things we wanted to do at Kansas, he had that long run so everybody's thinking all this."

Then, four picks in a 17-point loss to Penn State.

Albeit to a team that has legit hopes of a Big Ten title and possible College Football Playoff aspirations.

Bielema turned to Google and asked for a list of quarterbacks with at least four interceptions in a game. There are a bunch of them in college and the pros, including current NFL standouts Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford. Peyton Manning did it six times with a high of six once against the Chargers.

"It happens," Bielema said. "It's happened in the past and my guess is it will probably happen in the future. I just hope it doesn't happen to him again."

The Illinois coaches have talked since Altmyer arrived about his physical toughness.

"I think he's a mentally tough kid," Bielema said. "I don't think it's any secret to you guys who have interviewed him, but Luke is a tremendous man of faith. I think he knows the power and strength in him comes from outside of him. He'll lean on that right now more than anything.

"I think as coaches and players, all we can do is support and improve him. Barry is going to do everything he can to make it better for (Altmyer)."

The other Illinois quarterbacks support Altmyer, and strength coach Tank Wright told Bielema that Altymer and backup quartrerback John Paddock worked out together Monday.

"Now sometimes adults can't handle it that well," Bielema said. "But usually the players can handle it pretty well."