Bob Asmussen | Do you really have to ask who is the starting quarterback? Actually, yes

CHAMPAIGN — The question is timely and obvious: Who will start at quarterback for Illinois when it plays this Saturday at Iowa?

But you are going to have to wait to find out.

If it is not John Paddock, he will make football history as the first player to pass for 500 yards and not start the next game.

Illinois has only had one other player — Dave Wilson — throw for more yards before this past Saturday saw Paddock unleash for a Memorial Stadium record 507 yards during the Illini's 48-45 overtime win against Indiana. Wilson threw for 621 yards at Ohio State in 1980.

The next week against Indiana, Wilson threw for 403 yards. That made for a combined 1,024 yards in a two-week stretch. And another 310 against Minnesota the week before the Ohio State game.

Illinois might seem to be in a quarterback quandary. Luke Altmyer didn't play against the Hoosiers because he was injured late in the game against Minnesota. Not his fault he couldn't go against Indiana.

"I've never been a coach that has ever put a player in a position that they have lost (their spot) by injury," Bielema said at Memorial Stadium on Monday. "Obviously, John has played exceptionally well from the time he entered the game two weeks ago at Minnesota to the way he played last week. I think our guys will know the plan very clear Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. We'll make a decision as it gets closer. The good news is we've got two guys we feel can play."

But does Bielema want to be the coach who benched the 500-yard guy?

His first job — make that only job — is to give Illinois (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) the best chance to win against the Hawkeyes (7-2, 5-2). And right now that has to be the current Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week in Paddock.

The Ball State transfer received more accolades Monday, including a salute from the Davey O'Brien Foundation.

"The quarterback play for John was just awesome," Bielema said. "Really what we saw all week in practice is what kind of carried into the game."

Paddock is the talk of Champaign-Urbana. And not just because of his well-documented ties to the program.

Two weeks in a row he has saved the team a loss. Two weeks in a row, he has thrown clutch touchdown passes to Isaiah Williams to end it.

Not playing that guy makes little sense. And leaves the decision-maker open to criticism if he goes another direction. Paddock has the full support of his team.

"The thing I love about John is he's a very strong personality but not like some people will have that and you'll be like, 'What is this guy all about?' Bielema said. "He's just very genuine, very real. I saw that postgame interview where he said, 'I'm a sixth-year, walk-on quarterback. I'm just going to let it rip.' That's him.

"Literally in the locker room, the first thing he said, 'Linemen, receivers, love you.' That isn't fake. Our defensive guys from Day 1, you could see the way they responded to him. It's a fun time."

Creating the planSecond-year Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. deserves credit for designing plays that worked well for Paddock.

Lots of deep passes to open receivers. Looked more like a video game.

"Obviously, the numbers were ridiculous," Lunney said. "You never go into a game planning for something like that to happen.

"Just a continuation of his poise and grit and decisiveness. Never batted an eye during the course of the game. I think he helped our confidence level in that regard and our team when we were down 27-12. Those two touchdowns right before halftime were huge for us.

"The majority of the game, he was spot on."

And easy to root for. Thanks in part to his consistency.

"He hasn't changed," Lunney said. "He was that way the first feedback we got from players. This guy is wired a different way. He's an Alpha personality. He is very comfortable in who he is. He's been the same way every day."

Lunney recognizes the unique situation Illinois finds itself in with two capable quarterbacks, one coming off the second-best game in program history.

"You've got two guys that have been playing winning football to a large degree and that's a good thing," Lunney said. "We're going to have a plan moving forward."

If Paddock starts against Iowa, it will be a challenge. Unlike any he has faced in his college career. He played well in 2022 at Tennessee, but that defense wasn't like Iowa's defense, which is eighth in the country in yards allowed and 10th against the pass.

Another angleAs a defensive coordinator, Aaron Henry doesn't like the idea of a quarterback throwing for 500-plus yards. But he is fine with it when it is on his team's side.

"That brother's lights out," Henry said. "Good for him. I'm so happy for that young man. Any time any one of our players have success, especially on the offensive side of the ball, we try to praise them.

"That dude went out there and broke a school record. It's awesome. He obviously has a family history here. It was really, really cool to see."

Paddock's story of perseverance is being told in a big way.

"I gave him a big hug after the game," Henry said. "The way he ended that last drive in overtime and the way he kept the play alive, it was really, really cool to see."