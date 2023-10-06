Bob Asmussen | Planning ahead? Big Ten sets the next five years ... for now

Oct. 6—CHAMPAIGN — Last week, Illinois football coach Bret Bielema hinted that the release of the future Big Ten schedules was coming soon.

Good call.

On Thursday, the conference unveiled five seasons worth of opponents for the soon-to-be 18 Big Ten schools. Of course, I'm marking them down in pencil. We went through this exercise already, so if Notre Dame gets the itch to climb aboard, then the league will start all over.

As expected, no divisions will be in play starting in 2024. My three groups of six idea apparently wasn't considered. Too bad.

Tiebreaking rules to see who plays in the conference title game have not been decided. That won't be easy.

The travel budgets at Illinois will take a hit the first season with games at Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State and Rutgers. I'm bad at math, but that is a bazillion air miles. Give or take.

As expected, Michigan visits Champaign-Urbana in 2024, hopefully on the 100-year anniversary of Red Grange's historic performance against the Wolverines.

Other than the Wolverines, the home games are against Michigan State, Minnesota and Purdue. No exotics from the former Pac-12. Those don't come until 2025 when Southern Cal is set to visit before Oregon (2026), UCLA (2027) and Washington (2028) are supposed to head east to Champaign.

The biggest disappointment from the Illinois perspective? A lack of games against Iowa and Wisconsin the next five seasons. Just two meetings each, one home and one away. Those are currently teams Illinois meets every season.

The schools both have strong connections to Bielema. He attended and worked for one and worked for the other. Good rivals for Illinois going back generations.

Seems odd that Illinois will play Oregon and Rutgers three times apiece in the next five seasons, more than Iowa and Wisconsin.

No reason to complain too much. With conference expansion fluid, it might all change next week.

Important momentIf you had told me before the season that Illinois would face a must-win game in October, I would have been skeptical. But that is the case. For the first time in the Bielema era, the near future of the program hinges on one 60-minute stretch.

Lose at home to Nebraska on Friday night (7 p.m., Fox Sports 1), and Illinois hopes won't be dead, but they will be extremely sleepy.

A loss means a 2-4 record at the midway point, one or two losses more than reasonable prognosticators expected. Three or four more losses than what was expected by the most optimistic predictions.

Either way, it wasn't where Bielema's third team was supposed to be.

A victory against a down Nebraska program isn't nearly as significant as a loss would be devastating. But at least it would put the team back on track toward a second consecutive bowl bid. Lose Friday night and that becomes difficult.

Remember, these are not the Tom Osborne or Frank Solich Cornhuskers. Nebraska is in a six-season free-fall, a nasty run for the best fans in college football. They still fill up their Memorial Stadium, hoping for a return to glory.

Enter Matt Rhule, who did fine work at Temple and Baylor, then had a Nick Saban-like experience in the NFL. Lots of money. Not so many wins.

Rhule seems to be doing all the right things at Nebraska, and has a chance to get the program fixed. The support in Lincoln is top-notch, both administratively and from the fan base.

Nebraska visits Friday coming off a humbling 45-7 home loss to Michigan. The Cornhuskers didn't score until under five minutes left in the game, barely avoiding the first shutout at the school since 1996.

Like Illinois, Nebraska is 2-3 and winless in two Big Ten games. Rhule just missed taking his first game at the school, Minnesota rallying for a 13-10 home win in late August.

Despite the disappointment, folks in Nebraska saw it as a positive step, the team looking like it had a clue after five years of being lost under Scott Frost.

The next loss came at Colorado, with the Cornhuskers falling 36-14. The Buffs were healthy and rolling and would have been a challenge for any opponent that day. The two Nebraska wins came against Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech, which have gone a combined 4-8.

The program has to walk before it can run again. A win for Nebraska against Illinois, on the road, would be a big step forward.

Trouble aheadThe real problem for Illinois if it loses Friday is what comes next. The most difficult part of the remaining schedule is clumped together in the next three games.

It starts with a trip to Maryland, which is just outside the Top 25 and earned a spot on The News-Gazette's ballot.

The Terrapins are 5-0 ahead of Saturday's likely long day at Ohio State. If Maryland was in the Big Ten West (which would be a geographic head-scratcher), it would be a heavy favorite to win the division.

Former Illinois offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has turned the program into a winner. Two plus-.500 seasons in a row, both ending with bowl victories. And a great chance for a third. Maryland's biggest issue is having to play in the same division as Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Locksley enjoyed his time in Champaign-Urbana on Ron Zook's staff. But he won't give his old school any breaks. Illinois will have to play low-error football to have a chance when it kicks off against the Terrapins at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Wisconsin is next on the Illinois schedule, visiting C-U on Oct. 21 for homecoming. Luke Fickell's coaching staff is new in Madison, but the players remember last year's humbling home loss to Illinois. They will want revenge. Wisconsin won at Purdue by 21, a team Illinois lost to by 25.

Two weeks later, Illinois travels to Minnesota for a Nov. 4 game in Minneapolis. P.J. Fleck has troubles of his own this season, losing to Northwestern after leading big.

The most likely remaining wins for Illinois are in the back half of the schedule, with home games against Indiana on Nov. 11 and Northwestern on Nov. 25. But if Illinois is sliding, not even those are guaranteed wins. And Iowa is the lone road game in the final quarter, hosting Illinois in what could be a critical game for embattled Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

Buckle up, Illini fans. Big Ten play is here, and it could be quite the bumpy ride for Illinois.