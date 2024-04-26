Bob Asmussen | Patience rewarded as Milton enjoying breakout year

Apr. 26—CHAMPAIGN — Connor Milton's story is too unbelievable for Hollywood.

Like if "Rudy" had a pick-six to beat Georgia Tech for Notre Dame. Except, an Illinois version.

After moving back into the Illinois baseball starting lineup last weekend against Northwestern, Milton — the lifelong Champaign resident and the pride of Central High School — went off.

A spine-tingling 9-for-12 performance at the plate, helping Illinois sweep a three-game series against the Wildcats. The Big Ten noticed, naming Milton its Player of the Week, his first such honor.

Thanks in part to Milton's heroics, Illinois (24-13, 10-2 Big Ten) enters a series at Maryland this weekend with a hold on first place in the Big Ten with the Illini 11/2 games ahead of second-place Michigan before playing the Terrapins (26-16, 6-9) at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium in College Park, Md.

Good news for Milton fans — and that is a big number — he will be back in the lineup. Coach Dan Hartleb will ride the hot hand. Hartleb didn't become the school's career wins leader without being able to read the room. And the room says: Play Milton.

With freshman outfielder Cameron Chee-Aloy sidelined, Milton started the opener last Friday and went 2 for 3 against Northwestern. It was his first start since March 24 at Indiana. Milton kept hitting, going 4 for 4 in the second game with two home runs. He was 3 for 5 in the finale, including another homer.

To quote Jim Carrey from "The Mask: Milton was "Smokin'."

"I had hit a home run the week before late in a game, so I was feeling pretty confident about what I could do," Milton told me Thursday. "My teammates just really believed in me. They were behind me. They fired me up. I just showed up at the yard ready to play."

As ready as any backup ever.

"We've been playing really well, so I just wanted to step in and continue to allow us to play well and play at a high level," Milton added.

Back in the lineup Tuesday for a midweek nonconference game against Western Illinois, Milton had another hit in three at-bats.

Used mostly as a defensive replacement during the season, Milton's bat has come to life with regular plate appearances. Ten of his 16 hits this season have been in the last four games. His earlier time in games made starting easier.

"That really helped me stay prepared and keep me feeling comfortable on the field," Milton said.

He was eager for another shot at the plate.

"I just knew if I got a chance to play this past weekend, I was going to try to do something special," Milton said. "I was trying to stay focused. Be confident. Be relaxed. I'm a senior. I only have these last two months in my career. Really just felt loose and let it all hang out and do what I could."

Northwestern would have preferred Milton stay on the bench. After one of his many hits, Wildcats shortstop Tony Livermore told Milton: "Hey man, no more this weekend."

After his breakout performance, Milton heard from former teammates, coaches, teachers, you name it.

"Everybody from my community," he said. "I feel all the love and support. It's something I'll be grateful for forever."

Dream come true

Milton is a hometown guy playing for the school he has always rooted for. Having an impact on the field makes it even better.

"There's nothing more I've ever wanted to in my life than put on the Orange and Blue and do something good to help the Illini," he said. "To finally have a chance to get on the field and do something to help my team means a lot to me."

Milton's mom Barclay and dad Howard attended the Northwestern series. Howard is a longtime Illinois athletic administrator, currently serving as senior associate athletic director.

"My mom was taking pictures of me on her phone from the third-base line," Milton said.

Mom and Dad are there for the games. Home and away.

"We're always optimistic," Howard said. "I always knew when it clicked, it was going to really click. We're just so excited for him."

Because of his dad's job, Connor grew up going to Illinois games in many sports.

"Saying that playing at Illinois is a dream for me is a gross understatement," Connor Milton said. "I grew up picturing myself playing for Illinois."

He went to every Illinois football game, wearing his Illinois jersey. He did the same thing at baseball games, too.

His first memory of attending an Illinois sport was wrestling at Huff Hall. Howard was in charge of event management at the meets. After the matches were done, Milton would run around and wrestle on the mats.

"I thought that was the coolest thing ever," Connor Milton said.

Milton went to every football game this season and most of the basketball games. Athletes get in for free.

"I'm going to miss that next year," Milton said.

Milton is completing his degree in recreation, sports and tourism this semester. He has a summer internship lined up in St. Louis, then is returning to Illinois in the fall to work on his advanced degree in labor & employment relations.

Tough spot

The first three years of his Illinois career, Connor saw limited duty. He had a combined 18 at-bats his freshman and sophomore years and 50 at-bats as a junior.

This season, he is up to 51 ... and counting with the 6-foot, 185-pound center fielder hitting .314 with four home runs and 11 RBI through 32 games (12 starts).

"Coach Hartleb gave me a lot of opportunities early in the season," Milton said. "I had some starts and always played really well on defense and really felt comfortable in the outfield as a plus defender."

But hitting a baseball is one of the most difficult things to do in any sport. The greatest fail 7 of 10 times.

"At times, my bat has struggled," Milton said. "We have a team with a lot of guys that are really good and can really hit the ball well."

Milton always thought he could excel. And his teammates believed it, too.

"I'm glad it was able to work out," Milton said.

Now, he knows he can hit at a high level.

"Absolutely," Milton said.

He enjoyed his breakout experience.

"I was having a lot of fun with it. Maybe too much fun," Milton said. "I was ecstatic."

When he wasn't playing much earlier in his career, Milton never considered transferring.

"I've always wanted to be here," Milton said. "Never second-guessed that. Not even just baseball, but the university, people, I love the Illini. This is where I wanted to be. I couldn't see myself anywhere else."

How does he want it to end this season? With a spot in the College World Series, of course. His personal goals are all team-related.

"The only thing I care about right now is our team winning games," Milton said. "One at a time."