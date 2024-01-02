Bob Asmussen | No way to spin Shannon case

Jan. 2—CHAMPAIGN — Normally, I'm a glass-half-full kind of guy.

Told my doctor "have a good one" just before open-heart surgery. He did ... because I'm still here.

Knew the Cubs would eventually win it all. And the Red Sox and Rangers, too.

I see the sunny side. Usually.

But not this time.

It's hard to put a happy face on what has transpired in the last week surrounding the Illinois men's basketball program. The rape charge against Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., stemming from an alleged incident in September in Lawrence, Kan., is as serious as a heart attack.

No matter what the resolution, Shannon's life has been altered. More consequential, the life of the victim will never be the same.

Shannon's fate with the Illini rests in the hands of a three-person panel, which has been assigned to decide what comes next.

Illinois fans should not get their hopes up. Enough evidence emerged to charge Shannon with a felony. Hard to imagine the panel allowing him to return to the basketball court this season or in the future.

Basketball needs to be way down Shannon's list of priorities.

He will get his day in court. Don't expect to hear anything from him beforehand. His side will be narrated by his legal team.

If and when the case goes to trial — it won't be any time soon — a jury of his peers will listen to the evidence and come up with a verdict.

The potential penalties are staggering: 12 to 54 years in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge.

Offering supportOf course, Shannon's teammates are going to be in his corner. As is the Illinois coaching staff.

They will also be careful with their words.

The easiest thing to do would be to not talk to the media until the matter is resolved.

That isn't realistic. The team is ranked No. 9 in the nation and receiving national attention for its work on the court.

Everywhere Illinois goes this season, Shannon's absence will be part of the story. That is the team's situation going forward.

Players and coaches will be asked about Shannon constantly. They can say "no comment" but that won't work.

The reporters asking the questions are simply doing their jobs. When bosses say "go get the story," that's what they do.

It is not personal. It shouldn't be confrontational.

The new wave of media today is much different than what it was 30 years ago. Back then, there were newspapers, TV and radio, with little concept of websites. Podcasts sounded like something peas came in.

Now, there will be digging, interviewing, investigating and speculating.

I understand Illinois not wanting to interfere with the process, which is the proper way to go. But you wonder if the school should have gotten out in front of this sooner.

Legitimate questions about why Shannon was allowed to continue playing as the case moved ahead have already been asked.

Illinois sent him as one of the team representatives at the Big Ten preseason media days in Minneapolis. At that time, the school had little in the way of details about the case. In hindsight, Shannon should have been replaced by another player. The evaluation of how it was all handled will come later.

Best foot forwardBrad Underwood has put together a deep, talented team. Without Shannon, it won't likely be able to maintain its current status as a Top-10 team. But the drop could be minimal. Illinois is not going to crumble.

Based on the first game post-Shannon against Fairleigh Dickinson, a 104-71 home win last Friday night, the rest of the Illini seem ready to pick up the slack.

Getting past Purdue at the top of the Big Ten, even with Shannon, was always a reach.

But a top-four finish in the Big Ten, with a palatable NCAA tournament seed, is more than doable.

It won't take long to find out how the new-look Illini will handle the change. Northwestern comes to the State Farm Center on Tuesday followed by a Friday night trip to Purdue.

Other than the Boilermakers, the Big Ten is not as strong as it has been in recent years.

Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa and Penn State are all down. Maryland and Rutgers have slipped, too.

Illinois already has a win at Rutgers in a building where some of its Big Ten cohorts will lose.

I'm guessing Illinois splits this week before must-win home games against Michigan State and Maryland next week.

Yes, Purdue is on the schedule twice, which is challenging. But Illinois has two games apiece against Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa and Rutgers with a chance to take most or all of them.

My quick count has Illinois winning at least 14 league games. Combined with its success in the nonconference, it means a comfortable, confident Selection Sunday.

But remember, I'm the glass-half-full guy.