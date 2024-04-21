Bob Asmussen | More than a passing grade for Altmyer

Apr. 20—CHAMPAIGN — The past two years, Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spent part of late June in Louisiana at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy.

Run by quarterback icons Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, Altmyer had an invite to go back this summer.

But he is passing on the opportunity.

The "Why? put a smile on the face of Illinois coach Bret Bielema.

"I got a text last week," Bielema said. "It said, 'Coach, just got the invite. But if it's OK with you, I'd rather stay here with the team.' That was going to make him miss four days of (team) workouts."

Hanging out with your teammates instead of the first family of football is another sign of Altmyer's grasp of leadership.

"I think that's a huge step in the right direction," Bielema said.

It fits with the bigger plan for Altymyer.

"I'm really focused on being a great leader for this bunch," he said. "Being confident, being urgent, being decisive, being assertive in what I'm doing."

Altmyer wrapped up his second spring session at Illinois on Saturday with a productive performance in the team's scrimmage at Memorial Stadium.

The former Mississippi transfer was on target, hitting 10 or 14 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Altmyer, who is 100 percent locked in as the starter for 2024, played only the first half. That meant a busy day for likely backup Donovan Leary, who threw for 207 yards and two scores, completing 13 of 23 attempts in a positive performance. Entering his third season in the program, Leary has never taken a college snap. Saturday's effort should add to the coaching staff's comfort level.

Bielema was happy with overall play of the quarterbacks.

"Really excited about the growth of obviously Luke," Bielema said, "but Donovan's really come along and (freshman) Trey Petty did some nice things out there."

Altmyer impressed Bielema with his decision-making.

"The awareness of the game around him, I think he's grown a lot," Bielema said.

Work in progress

The weather cooperated Saturday, mostly, for the team's 15th spring practice with football-like temperatures (low 50s) and get-used-to-it level winds.

The offense will be better off when it plays for real on Aug. 29 because of what it experienced Saturday. Though my guess is it will be about 30 degrees warmer for the Thursday night opener against Eastern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

"It was fun to be out there," Altmyer said. "Good to score a few touchdowns. Good to see guys out there flying around."

Every aspect of the game seems more comfortable for Altmyer and it should. He is in his second year in Barry Lunney Jr.'s offense.

"It comes with a lot of things," Altmyer said. "It comes with the reps. Cutting it loose in all areas on the field.

"I'm looking forward to fall camp."

The 2023 season didn't end the way Altmyer wanted. He was hurt late in the game at Minnesota. Backup John Paddock came in and led Illinois to a win. Then, kept the job for the final three games of the season.

Altmyer learned from Paddock.

"He was such a unique character, such a unique individual with the way he led, the way he played," Altmyer said. "A lot of times, there were moments when I was afraid to make mistakes. When I watched John, you feel that loose energy he brings to it."

Finding connectionsAltmyer's top target in 2023, Isaiah Williams, is moving on to the NFL. Now, someone, or several someones, need to fill the gap.

Leading returning receiver Pat Bryant is one option. And so is sophomore Malik Elzy, who had six catches Saturday after a quiet rookie season for the former four-star recruit from Chicago.

"Malik has done so well through these 15 spring practices," Atlmyer said. "He's showcased his talents every single day. He's gotten better every single day, and he's been a great teammate. Physically, he has every single thing you look for in a receiver.

"I'm glad he's on our team."

And he's happy for the return of offensive linemen who have been on the field in the Big Ten.

"I think we have a lot of depth," Altmyer said."I'm super confident being back there behind those guys. Their abilities and knowledge of the game only gives me confidence."

Entering his fourth year as a college quarterback, Altmyer has a summer routine he likes to follow.

He will be watching the NFL draft this week to see where his former Illinois teammates land.

His own draft day comes later.

"It's something you dream about," Altmyer said. "That's what you work toward, Obviously, you want to win at Illinois. But another goal you have is also to be a guy who wants to get drafted.

"You think about it, but you try to stay in the moment. How can I be the best player, the best version of myself here? I'll let the chips fall where they fall."