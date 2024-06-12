Bob Asmussen | Major accomplishment for Illini's Jackson Buchanan

Jun. 12—CHAMPAIGN — Yes, it has been a good spring for Jackson Buchanan. With a chance for it to get a whole/hole lot better.

The Illinois soon-to-be-senior golfer tees off Thursday in his first-ever U.S. Open. The championship is being played at iconic Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

It isn't his first time playing the famous course. Buchanan had an amateur event there last summer.

He is impressed.

"It's very long. They have it tipped out for practice rounds, so it's even longer than it will play," Buchanan said. "The greens are insane. The greens are the size of a penny. You've got to do everything right. It's super tough."

The national perception of Pinehurst No. 2 is that of an unforgiving, tree-line monster. Where par is a great score.

"The sand dunes get you in trouble more than the trees," Buchanan said. "There's no rough. It's either fairway or sand dunes. The fairway is a premium, for sure."

Having played the course before eases some of Buchanan's nerves. Part of the readiness Illinois coach Mike Small preaches to his guys.

"It's golf at the end of the day," he said. "You try to prepare as well as you can. Coach has taught all his players to prepare well for tournaments. I think I'll be well-prepared."

Pinehurst is about a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Buchanan's hometown Dacula, Ga. He had always planned to try to qualify.

Because of his performance in the NCAA tournament, where he finished tied for second in 2023, Buchanan didn't have to play in the local qualifier and advanced directly to the sectional round. It was played in Alpharetta, Ga., about 30 minutes from home. He tied for first, earning one of three spots to reach his first major.

It is a big deal for the Big Ten Golfer of the Year this past season. One of the firsts golfers never forget along with a hole-in-one and a victory.

"It's really sick," Buchanan said. "I didn't know when the time would come. I thought it would come at some point and here I am playing in a major."

The goal, of course, is to win. What comes after that?

"I love small goals. I love personal goals," said Buchanan, who will tee off alongside former Illini Thomas Detry and Brian Campbell at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday in the opening round with that grouping starting on hole No. 1. "I'm just trying to be myself out here. It's super easy, especially at the U.S. Open, to look around and wish you could hit it like Scottie (Scheffler) and wish you could putt it like (Matt) Fitzpatrick. But my goal is to hit every shot how I would hit. That's when I play my best."

Is he nervous?

"Oh, absolutely," Buchanan said. "I get nervous for the Hal Williams Collegiate down in Alabama. Nerves help me. They make me focus."

The winner this week will take home $3.9 million. Unless it is Buchanan or any other 16 amateurs in the field.

"I'm not here for the money," he said.

Buchanan has more pro events this summer. He will play in the Korn Ferry Tour's Memorial Health Championship in Springfield on June 27-30 and has an invite to the PGA's John Deere Classic on July 4-7 in Silvis.

"It's more opportunity to test my game against the best in the world," Buchanan said. "That's all I can ask for as a college golfer."

The operations management major has one more year of eligibility and plans to use it.

"Absolutely," he said.

Up close and personal

Buchanan admits he is a bit on the star-struck side this week.

Masters champion Scheffler, who is on a Tiger Woods-like run, is a particular favorite of Buchanan. One of many.

"I walked by Scottie (Tuesday) in the locker room, gave him a little nod," Buchanan said. "It's pretty sick sitting next to (Collin) Morikawa and (Xander) Schauffele and all these guys in the locker room. It's pretty cool."

The giant locker room is under ground at Pinehurst.

"You're always walking by somebody pretty famous," Buchanan said.

He is enjoying the experience.

"I'm trying to soak it all in as much as I can," Buchanan said.

His parents John and Sherri will be at the tournament with other family and friends. Buchanan has two sisters. Longtime friend Sam Haynes will caddie for Buchanan. They are neighbors.

"We picked up golf together," Buchanan said. "We've played a lot of golf together."

Bring your orange

The folks in charge of the pairings clearly know college golf. How else to explain that Buchanan is playing the first two rounds with Detry and Campbell.

"I saw that (Tuesday) morning on the front nine. I thought it was really sick," Buchanan said. "I think that's going to be awesome. I spoke to Detry (Tuesday) and I spoke to Brian (Monday). That will be really cool."

Buchanan, 22, is younger than Detry and Campbell by nine years. He had met Detry in the past. He introduced himself to Campbell earlier this week.

Buchanan is friendly when he plays, but doesn't do much talking normally during a round. That might change a bit this week because of the Illini connections.

Buchanan plans to wear an Illinois shirt.