Bob Asmussen | Leary willing to put in the work

Apr. 9—CHAMPAIGN — When Bret Bielema's fourth Illinois football team goes on offense for the first time in 2024, the guy getting the ball will almost certainly be Luke Altmyer.

The Mississippi transfer started at quarterback for most of the 2023 season before a late injury forced him to the bench and John Paddock took over during the final month of the regular season.

The Illini open the 2024 season on Aug. 29 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign against Eastern Illinois. If it goes the way history indicates — Illinois has never lost to an FCS school — then it should also mark the first appearance for Altmyer's backup, Donovan Leary.

The pride of Sicklerville, N.J., has been uber patient waiting his turn. Two seasons on the Illinois roster without taking a snap in a game.

But word out of Illinois spring practices, at least from Bielema, is that Leary is playing at a high level.

"He's taken advantage of every rep," Bielema said.

After one workout, if the team had been polled, Bielema said the consensus wold have been "Leary had a day."

"He threw the ball extremely well," Bielema said. "Great timing."

Leary works hand in hand with Altmyer. They are competing while making each other better.

"Donovan is not holding anything back," Bielema said. "He is playing with an extremely different rhythm and pace. Completed some deep balls that were very, very impressive. Knowing where to go and what to do with the ball."

Bielema sees Leary's confidence in the player's body language.

"He just walks in, his chest is back, his shoulders are high, his head is up," Bielema said. "He's continued to just be super impressive."

Physically, the 6-foot-2 Leary is bigger and stronger, up to 205 pounds.

"Coach Tank (Wright) has done a great job with us," Leary said last Thursday after practice. "Making sure my body is in the right position where I can take a bit and get back up, throw the ball a little bit farther, a little bit harder."

Talking points

Maybe it goes with the position or having an older brother (Devin) who played quarterback at a high level, but Leary has always seemed comfortable with the press. He knows what to say and how to say it. He doesn't take much credit and makes sure to point to the good work going on around him.

And yes, Leary sees improvement.

"It goes back to getting better every single day," he said. "It really helps when the offensive line out there is really straining every single play. Those other guys are pushing me for sure. The defense is battling, the running backs blocking. I'm like a point guard out there, trying to get it to the guys and let them make the plays."

Competing with Altmyer and Paddock in 2023 showed Leary that every day matters.

"You can never settle," he said. "One thing I live by is: 'This too shall pass.' Any emotion you have, any feeling, it is going to go away, good or bad. Keep pushing. Stay level-headed."

The older quarterbacks have taught Leary to have fun. It is, after all, a game.

Rooting interest

Devin Leary started his college career at North Carolina State before transferring to Kentucky.

He is ranked among the Top 15 quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft and is expected to be a late-round pick or signed as a free agent.

Devin Leary is at home in New Jersey, preparing for the next step.

"He's enjoyed the whole process," Donovan said. "Learning from him and his experiences has been awesome, a great blessing to me."

Preparing for the NFL is different than what Donovan is doing at Illinois.

"I'm a Division I, Big Ten, University of Illinois athlete," he said. "Can't ask for anything more. I love it here. I'm trying to have as much fun as I can."

Leary is settled in on campus and in the community.

"I think a lot of it is the people," he said, "The guys in this building have been awesome. These are lifelong friends that I'm with every single day."