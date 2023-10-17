Bob Asmussen | Can Illinois still win the West? Believe it or not, yes

Oct. 17—CHAMPAIGN — Hope. Just a glimmer.

That's what Saturday's unexpected 27-24 win at Maryland provides the Illinois football team.

A chance.

A shot.

An opportunity.

Not for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That ship sailed when the team dropped its third game (against Purdue). Then its fourth (against Nebraska).

But despite a 1-3 league record, Illinois remains in the hunt for the Big Ten West title. And a first-ever appearance in the conference championship game. Don't laugh too much. Such is life in the last year of the Big Ten West.

Third-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema prefers to focus on the next game. In this case, Wisconsin, which visits Memorial Stadium for homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

But he did do a little "what iffing" with his team on Sunday.

"As the head coach, I in the end, zone in on what we're doing, but I do take a picture of where we're at, what we're doing, whether it's win or lose. We talk about it," Bielema said Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference inside the press box at Memorial Stadium. "Where we're at right now, to be a 3-4 football team, there was more emphasis on what we have to do to care of this week more than anything else. Kind of like when we're in that little stretch of adversity too, the best thing you can do is focus on the now. And that gets you to where you want to be."

If Illinois loses to the Badgers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten), the hope in the West is virtually gone. Not mathematically dead, but close.

A win against Wisconsin will buy Illinois a tiebreaker piece over Luke Fickell's team that it doesn't have against anybody else in the West. Not yet.

Illinois enters as a three-point underdog. That's a lot better than going into Maryland, where the Terrapins were favored by two touchdowns.

Wisconsin is coming off a 15-6 home loss to Iowa this past Saturday. In the defensive wrestling match, the Badgers lost starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai to a broken hand and is out indefinitely after having surgery on Sunday.

Redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke replaced Mordecai against the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot Texan hit hit 15 of 30 passes for 122 yards with one interception.

The Illinois coaches will praise Locke all week, but you have to realize they prefer facing him to Mordecai, who hit 64 percent of his passes this season.

A new guy behind center for the opponent is another reason for Illinois to feel good about its chances.

Not murderers' rowThe three hardest games on the schedule are done for Illinois: Kansas, Penn State and Maryland. Team Bielema went 1-2 against the trio, beating Maryland and losing in convincing fashion against the other two.

The last five games of the schedule are more user-friendly for the Illini. Three are at home: Wisconsin, Indiana and Northwestern. The latter two teams are a combined 1-5 in the Big Ten.

The two remaining road games are at 3-3 Minnesota and No. 24 Iowa. More on the Hawkeyes later.

Minnesota already blew a big lead in a loss at Northwestern and needed Nebraska blunders to knock off the Cornhuskers. This is one of the worst seasons at Minnesota for P.J. Fleck. His team got smoked against North Carolina and Michigan and is likely dropping below .500 overall with the Floyd of Rosedale game this upcoming Saturday at Iowa. Ohio State is also on the schedule. Somebody at Big Ten scheduling headquarters must be a former assistant greenskeeper.

While a week ago, the idea of suggesting a 5-0 finish for Illinois seemed ridiculous, it doesn't bring the same kind of reaction now. That's what a win at Maryland will do.

Take the last five games and Illinois equals last season's eight wins and feels monumentally better going into 2024.

A little helpActually, make that a lot of help. For Illinois to reach Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 2 to play either Michigan, Ohio State or Penn State, the Illini need a lot of breaks. Illinois is two games behind leader Iowa and 11/2 games behind second-place Wisconsin.

Illinois can take care of both the Hawkeyes and Badgers in head-to-head matchups, but that still leaves Iowa a game ahead.

Purdue has a tiebreaker advantage against Illinois. But the Boilermakers already have three league losses and likely drop their fourth league game on Nov. 4 at Michigan.

Nebraska, which has a tiebreaker edge over the Illinois, is 1-2 with winnable games left against Northwestern, Michigan State and Purdue. My guess is Matt Rhule's first team stumbles against Maryland and at Wisconsin to get to four losses.

That leaves Iowa, which sits at 3-1 in the Big Ten despite an offensive offense.

The Hawkeyes could lose at home Nov. 11 to improving Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are a surprising 5-2 and on their way to a bowl.

If not Rutgers, my hunch is Nebraska keeps Iowa from wining the West with an upset the day after Thanksgiving in Lincoln, Neb.

Then, chaos ensues. And perhaps Illinois sneaks into Indianapolis to play for the Big Ten title. Dream big, right?

Bob Asmussen